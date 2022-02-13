1 person killed in plane crash at Johnson County Executive Airport

The Johnson County Airport Commission confirmed in a news release late Sunday afternoon that one person was killed in a plane crash that occurred earlier in the day at the Johnson County Executive Airport in Olathe.

At 10:20 a.m. Sunday, firefighters from Olathe and Overland Park, along with paramedics from Johnson County Med-Act were called to the airport, located on the southeast corner of 151st Street and Pflumm Road.

Olathe Fire Department spokesperson Captain Mike Hall confirmed that the plane was “on the ground and fully engulfed” when the first fire crews arrived on the scene.

Olathe police reported that the airplane went down near the northern end of the runway, just south of 151st Street, soon after taking off.

Police closed 151st Street to all traffic between Quivira Road and Pflumm Road.

As of Sunday night, Olathe Police said 143rd Street and 159th Street were the best detours for drivers in the area.

Kansas Highway Patrol Technical Trooper Tiffany Bush says troopers had secured the crash scene until the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board can respond and begin their investigation.

In a news release, the airport commission says one person was pronounced dead at the crash scene. That person’s name will not be released until their family can be notified, the release said.

The plane, a 2012 Piper Malibu Meridian, is a single-engine aircraft with six seats. It is registered to Quadrant Investments 1 LLC in Dover, Delaware. According to FlightAware.com, the plane was scheduled to fly to Albuquerque, New Mexico, from Johnson County.

The airport and 151st Street are expected to remain closed until at least noon Monday, February 14.

Sunday’s crash is the second crash of an aircraft originating from the Executive Airport in just over a week.

On February 4, two people escaped serious injury when their aircraft went down to the south of the airport.

Check back with this report for updates as more information becomes available.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.