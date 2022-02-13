Missouri man killed in one-vehicle wreck near I-35 and U.S. 69 Highway in Lenexa

On Saturday morning, an Independence, Missouri, man died in a crash near Interstate 35 and US 69 Highway in Lenexa.

Lenexa police, firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act were called to the 8200 block of Marshall Drive about 8:50 a.m. following reports that a vehicle had crashed into a tree.

Recorded radio traffic from Lenexa police states that officers arrived to find the SUV engulfed in flames.

Firefighters arrived and quickly extinguished the fire. One person was found deceased inside.

Lenexa Police requested assistance from the Kansas Highway Patrol to investigate the crash.

Troopers say the SUV, a 2008 Honda Pilot, was southbound on the ramp from I-35 to US-69 when it left the ramp, descended an embankment, crossed Marshall Drive, entered a grassy area and struck a tree.

The man was identified late Saturday as Woo Suk Lee, 76, of Independence.

Troopers say he was alone in the SUV, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash log states that it is unknown if Lee was wearing a seatbelt.

