Your Community: Martin Luther King Jr. lecture series

Johnson County Library is honored to partner with the Division of Diversity and Inclusion at the University of Missouri-Kansas City on their annual Martin Luther King Jr. lecture series, featuring Yamiche Alcindor with host Glenn Rice. The lecture series honors Martin Luther King’s tremendous contributions to furthering civil rights by featuring national thought leaders, who provide insight and advocacy to current civil rights issues of education, economic and justice system inequalities.

In today’s ever-changing political landscape, Yamiche Alcindor has become a go-to voice in analyzing the most critical issues of our time. As the White House correspondent for PBS NewsHour, Moderator of Washington Week, and an NBC and MSNBC Political Contributor, Alcindor methodically unravels the steady stream of breaking news to help her listeners – and your audience – make sense of it all.

The recipient of the White House Correspondents’ Association Aldo Beckman Award for Overall Excellence in White House Coverage as well as the 2020 NABJ Journalist of the Year Award, Alcindor has become a steady voice in journalism. She earned a master’s degree in broadcast news and documentary filmmaking from New York University and a bachelor’s in English, Government, and African American studies from Georgetown University.

Glenn E. Rice has been a reporter for The Kansas City Star since 1988. He is currently a breaking news and accountability reporter covering law enforcement and the legal system in Kansas and Missouri. Professionally, Rice has received numerous national, regional and local journalism awards for investigations, feature writing and breaking news coverage. Rice is a lifelong resident of Kansas City and graduated from Central Missouri State University in 1986 with degrees in journalism and political science.

Beginning with the Rosa Parks Lecture on Social Justice and Activism in 2007 and annually since 2009 with the Martin Luther King Lecture Series, the Division of Diversity and Inclusion at the University of Missouri-Kansas City honors these individuals’ tremendous contributions to furthering civil rights by brining national thought leaders to campus. Johnson County Library offers additional resources for those seeking education and civic engagement opportunities, including Race Project KC. This immersive social justice initiative sponsored by the Library, aims to help high school students understand Kansas City’s and Johnson County’s story of structural racism and how it continues to impact us today.

Make plans to attend the Martin Luther King Jr. Lecture Series virtually on Tuesday, February 15 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Registration is required and admittance is free. Visit the event page on jocolibrary.org to learn more and register.

