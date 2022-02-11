Prairie Village’s Taliaferro Park to get new restroom, shelter

Prairie Village’s Taliaferro Park, 2900 W. 79th Street, is on track to get a new restroom and shelter.

Why it matters: The improvements will cost the city a little more than $500,000 to complete, despite a consultant’s estimate of less than $500,000.

Councilmember Terrence Gallagher, representative of the parks and recreation committee, said materials and supply chain issues are causing prices to increase in “everything we do.”

Gallagher said the park improvements are likely no exception to that.

The details: Improvements to the park include a new, permanent restroom in the same style as those found at Porter and Wassmer Parks, according to city documents.

Staff is also recommending to opt for a custom-built shelter for the park.

Melissa Prenger, senior project manager, said Evergy, the city’s utility company, told her the shelter and restroom are not ideal for solar panel installations due to the large trees at Taliaferro Park.

Key quote: “We’re very excited about this over in Ward 6,” Councilmember Ian Graves said. “I know a lot of people have wanted a full restroom at Taliaferro Park for a long time. It’s a very popular park that people go to on foot, when school gets out, it’s full of people.”