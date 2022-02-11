Here are 6 things to do in Johnson County on Sunday that don’t involve watching the Super Bowl

Let’s be real: some of us (and nobody’s pointing fingers) may still not be over the Kansas City Chiefs’ earlier-than-expected playoff exit.

That makes this coming Sunday a bit of a buzzkill.

For the first time since 2019, the red and gold will not be playing in the Super Bowl, one of America’s most lavish yearly spectacles.

The big game is kind of hard to avoid, but if you’re still a little heartbroken (or just simply don’t care that much for football) you do have some local alternatives.

Here’s our list of not Super Bowl things to do around Johnson County this Sunday:

Treat yourself on “Galentine’s” Day

It just so happens Super Bowl Sunday falls on a holiday this year. Well, a holiday created by a fictional character, but we digress …

Galentine’s Day, as “Parks and Rec” girlboss Leslie Knope put it, is a day for “ladies celebrating ladies.”

It’s a time for gal pals to get together to celebrate their friendship, showering each other with love and admiration. Have a spa day, get some brunch (and have an extra mimosa) or just hang out.

There’s also a Galentine’s Day Sip’n’Shop in the Mission Business District in downtown Mission on Saturday, Feb. 12.

KC Wine Co. in Olathe is hosting a Galentine’s Celebration on Saturday afternoon, as well.

Fill up at brunch

Speaking of brunch, Sunday’s a good day for it.

Carb-load with pancakes or French toast, throw back some Bloody Marys and you’ll be able to sleep through the Rams and Bengals. (It will be as if this season never happened.)

If you don’t know where to go, the Post has you covered: we got our readers’ picks for best JoCo brunch spots as part of our “5 to Try” series last month.

Play another kind of game

Forget football, how about a game that challenges your wits?

Instead of vegging out on the couch watching padded men pummel each other into submission, gather the family or some friends together and play a board or tabletop game.

If you want to get out of the house, you can find open seating at Mission Board Games on Johnson Drive, above, and check out their Pokemon league on Sunday.

You can also take a board game, grab a bite to eat and find an open table at the Lenexa Public Market or Strang Hall in downtown Overland Park.

Edify yourself at a museum

Want a more laid back Sunday?

Take a cue from this guy and take in some art at the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art on the campus of Johnson County Community College, which is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Or check out the T-Rex skeleton and other exhibits at the Museum at Prairiefire, which is open from noon to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

Throw Sunday to the dogs (literally)

Your dog doesn’t care about the Super Bowl. All they want to do is play with you.

Give ’em what they want on Sunday by going to one of Johnson County’s many lovely dog parks, including off-leash areas at Shawnee Mission Park, Heritage Park, and Leawood Dog Park.

Fair warning: it’s supposed to be sunny but chilly on Sunday, with a high of only 34. So bundle up.

There’s always Ted Lasso (or Ant-Man)

You know who wouldn’t let the Chiefs’ loss get him down for too long? Ted Lasso.

Johnson County’s favorite football coach (the other football) is still streaming on Apple TV+. Sunday may be a good time to catch up on season two.

If you’re looking for other hometown stars in action, you can watch Paul Rudd as Marvel’s Ant-Man on Disney+.

It may be as good a time as any for Chiefs’ fans to take this Lasso-ism to heart: “You know what the happiest animal on Earth is? It’s a goldfish. You know why? It’s got a 10-second memory.”

Be a goldfish, and have a fun Sunday, Super Bowl or not!