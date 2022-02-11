5 to Try: Post readers’ picks for best seafood in Johnson County 🦐

Welcome back to another week of the Post’s “5 to Try” series!

This week, we asked you to give us your take on the best seafood that Johnson County has to offer.

From seafood combinations of mussels and scallops, to spreads of shrimp and lobster, there are plenty of tasty delights for fish lovers here in our community.

Before we give our readers’ picks, we’d like to give an honorable mention to the fish fries hosted by local Catholic churches what will be starting soon.

The Christian season of Lent begins on March 2, and in preparation for Easter, many observant Catholics and those in some Protestant Christian denominations avoid beef, poultry and other “land-based” meats on Fridays during this time.

“I absolutely love the Friday Fish dinners put on by the Catholic churches during Lent,” said Post reader Jan Atkins. “And no one does salmon better than St. Michael Archangel at 143rd and Nall. It is flavorful,, melt-in-your-mouth goodness and a fantastic price that is available just for a few weeks every year during Lent. It is not to be missed!”

Now to our readers’ seafood picks:

Bristol Seafood Grill

Looking for an upscale option to treat your Valentine (or yourself)? Look no further than Bristol Seafood Grill, or its sister restaurant from the same concept, J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steak & Seafood.

Our readers particularly love the select menus at these two fine-dining restaurants. Bristol was named Best Seafood by Ingram’s and Best Seafood Brunch by 435 Magazine.

“My favorite for food, atmosphere , and wait staff is The Bristol,” said Post reader Jim Rawlings. “My favorite entrée is a bowl of mixed seafood grill in a tomato broth. Biscuits with honey butter too of course.”

Located at 5400 W. 119th St., Leawood, hours for Bristol Seafood Grill are 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Located at 8901 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, hours for J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steak & Seafood are 4-8 p.m. Sunday, 4-8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 4-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Bonefish Grill

With its curated menu of grilled salmon and mahi, peppery calamari, and ever-famous Bang Bang Shrimp, it’s really no wonder Bonefish Grill in Leawood made this list.

Our readers come here for the seafood and the steak, as well as the restaurant’s signature creamy pasta dish and family bundles. Check out their Valentine’s special, the scallops and shrimp with filet mignon.

Located at 5021 W. 135th St., Leawood, Bonefish Grill is open 4-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Jarocho Pescados y Mariscos

As a top pick for our readers, Jarocho Pescados y Mariscos goes beyond Mexican cuisine and into a world of seafood. While not technically in Johnson County, Jarocho is well worth the few extra minutes into Wyandotte County.

Instagram user Katie McAnany recommends the ceviche, a South American dish of marinated seafood, at Jarocho.

“Look I know it’s Wyco, but it’s top notch, and local!” McAnany said.

Named Best Seafood two years in a row in 2017 and 2018, and Best Mexican Food in 2018, by Feast Magazine, this restaurant is one place you don’t want to miss.

Jarocho has two other locations in the metro, including a sushi concept. We’re highlighting the KCK location, which is closer to our Johnson County readers. Located at 719 Kansas Ave., Kansas City, Kansas, Jarocho is open 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Seafood Island

This Cajun-style restaurant in Shawnee is relatively new to the dining scene in Johnson County, but our readers have already discovered the delicious selection of seafood within.

The site of a former Ryan’s Buffet restaurant, Seafood Island offers quite the bang for your buck, particularly for its appetizers and fried fish baskets. If you’re feeling fancy, try any of their combo specials to enjoy a little bit of everything, from mussels and snow crab to lobster and shrimp.

Located at 10810 W. 75th St., Shawnee, Seafood Island is open 12-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 12-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Ixtapa Fine Mexican Cuisine

In the mood for some fine dining and Mexican cuisine? Ixtapa Fine Mexican Cuisine in Overland Park is definitely on our readers’ short list. There truly is something for everyone, especially when it comes to their seafood menu. Ixtapa joined the dining scene in early 2020.

Try their enchiladas or shrimp-based plates. Some of these dishes are even served up with cactus! Or, if you can’t pass up the taco, just add shrimp for a bit of that ocean flavor.

Located at 7305 W. 95th St., Overland Park, Ixtapa Fine Mexican Cuisine is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.