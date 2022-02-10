Your Mortgage: Top 5 home renovations that add equity

Rather than losing yourself in a sea of home improvement ideas and dreams, evaluate which renovations come with the highest return on investment (ROI) to ensure you’re improving your space for your family as well as any future buyers.

When considering a kitchen upgrade, remember to stick within your remodeling budget and keep the space functional and relevant to the rest of the property.

Another option is to add a bathroom to your home. Homes with multiple (even half baths) are a hot commodity in the real estate market, plus it’s also convenient if you decide to stay in place and not sell.

Sprucing up your existing outdoor structures is a low-cost way to increase your home’s appeal to buyers and adds to the desirability of your property.

Simply painting your front door a darker color such as black or charcoal can increase your home’s sale price by more than $6,000! That’s impressive considering a can of paint typically costs less than $100.

Many homes come with extra, unfinished space that’s just waiting to be used, such as basements, attics, and bonus rooms. Making the most out of these spaces increases your living space and makes your home more appealing to potential buyers. Plus, it’s typically less expensive than adding additional floor space to your home.

Home improvement projects can be difficult to prioritize and budget for, and it’s important to choose ones that come with the most immediate benefits. If you plan to sell your home at some point down the road, focus on remodels and renovations that will boost your property value. Stick to a budget and work with a realtor to determine where to start with selling, and call the Fountain Mortgage team today to get pre-approved before you shop.