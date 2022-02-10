Your daily planner: Thursday, Feb. 10

Good morning, readers! It’s Alexis with a look ahead at another day in Johnson County.
Forecast: 🌤 High of 55. Low of 43. This morning will be sunny with light winds. This afternoon it will be partly cloudy, and cloud cover will increase into the evening.
Diversions:
- Registration is now open for the Shawnee E-sports league. Play begins on March 1st, and you can choose between multiple games including COD Warzone, Fortnite and Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Joining Team Shawnee is free. Register here.
- Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B is opening tonight at the Kansas City Repertory Theater at 7 p.m. The play is a “fast-paced,” feminist reimagining of the classic sleuth and sidekick story: Sherlock. Get tickets here.
Public Agenda:
- The Board of County Commissioners will meet virtually this morning at 9:30 a.m. JCDHE will present a COVID-19 update showing case trends in the county over the last week. Watch the livestream here.
Noteworthy:
- Three women have come forward to accuse a top administrator at Olathe Public Schools, Rick Wilson, of sexual harassment. The district reprimanded Wilson for all three complaints but did not remove him from the staff. Now, the three women are accusing the school district of protecting Wilson rather than the victims of his sexual misconduct. [The Kansas City Star]
- The first round of transit funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law is heading to Kansas to fund aging infrastructure needs across the state, including public transportation systems and transit jobs.
- The city of Shawnee is offering a second round of small business grants for businesses impacted by the pandemic. Businesses eligible for the Shawnee Economic Recovery Assistance (SERA) Grant Program could receive up to $5,000 to help cover your rent or mortgage. Find out how to apply here.
