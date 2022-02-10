Kansas Legislature overrides governor’s veto of new congressional map — See how your lawmakers voted

Both the Kansas Senate and House this week voted to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a controversial congressional redistricting map.

The map reforms the 3rd District of which Johnson County is a part, splitting off part of Wyandotte County and adding three mostly rural counties to the rest of Wyandotte and Johnson County.

Democrats have called the map “completely gerrymandered” and say Republicans have crafted the map in order to make it harder for Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids to win reelection in November.

Republicans have argued the new map achieves the goal of equalizing populations in the four congressional districts in the state.

Though the map is now law, it’s likely to face legal challenges in federal court before November’s midterm election.

Johnson County lawmakers’ votes this week on overriding Kelly’s veto were the same from how lawmakers voted on the original measure that put the map on Kelly’s desk.

See how lawmakers in your area of Johnson County voted on overriding Kelly’s veto:

Kansas House of Representatives

Chris Croft (Republican, Overland Park): YES

Owen Donohoe (Republican, Shawnee): YES

Charlotte Esau (Republican, Olathe): YES

Linda Featherston (Democrat, Overland Park): NO

Jo Ella Hoye (Democrat, Lenexa): NO

Timothy H. Johnson (Republican, Bonner Springs): YES

Megan Lynn (Republican, Olathe): YES

Heather Meyer (Democrat, Overland Park): NO

Cindy Neighbor (Democrat, Shawnee): NO

Dan Osman (Democrat, Overland Park): NO

Jarrod Ousley (Democrat, Merriam): NO

Mari-Lynn Poskin (Democrat, Leawood): NO

John Resman (Republican, Olathe): YES

Susan Ruiz (Democrat, Shawnee): NO

Ron Ryckman (Republican, Olathe): YES

Stephanie Sawyer Clayton (Democrat, Overland Park): NO

Jerry Stogsdill (Democrat, Prairie Village): NO

Bill Sutton (Republican, Gardner): YES

Sean E. Tarwater Sr. (Republican, Stilwell): YES

Adam T. Thomas (Republican, Olathe): YES

John Toplikar (Republican, Olathe): YES

Carl Turner (Republican, Leawood): YES

Lindsay Vaughn (Democrat, Overland Park): NO

Brandon Woodard (Democrat, Lenexa): NO

Rui Xu (Democrat, Westwood): NO

Kansas Senate

Molly Baumgardner (Republican, Louisburg): YES

Ethan Corson (Democrat, Prairie Village): NO

Beverly Gossage (Republican, Eudora): YES

Cindy Holscher (Democrat, Overland Park): NO

Rob Olson (Republican, Olathe): YES

Pat Pettey (Democrat, Kansas City): NO

Dinah Sykes (Democrat, Lenexa): NO

Mike Thompson (Republican, Shawnee): YES

Kellie Warren (Republican, Leawood): YES