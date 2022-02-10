Kansas Legislature overrides governor’s veto of new congressional map — See how your lawmakers voted

Both the Kansas Senate and House this week voted to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a controversial congressional redistricting map.
The map reforms the 3rd District of which Johnson County is a part, splitting off part of Wyandotte County and adding three mostly rural counties to the rest of Wyandotte and Johnson County.
Democrats have called the map “completely gerrymandered” and say Republicans have crafted the map in order to make it harder for Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids to win reelection in November.
Republicans have argued the new map achieves the goal of equalizing populations in the four congressional districts in the state.
Though the map is now law, it’s likely to face legal challenges in federal court before November’s midterm election.
Johnson County lawmakers’ votes this week on overriding Kelly’s veto were the same from how lawmakers voted on the original measure that put the map on Kelly’s desk.
See how lawmakers in your area of Johnson County voted on overriding Kelly’s veto:
Kansas House of Representatives
Chris Croft (Republican, Overland Park): YES
Owen Donohoe (Republican, Shawnee): YES
Charlotte Esau (Republican, Olathe): YES
Linda Featherston (Democrat, Overland Park): NO
Jo Ella Hoye (Democrat, Lenexa): NO
Timothy H. Johnson (Republican, Bonner Springs): YES
Megan Lynn (Republican, Olathe): YES
Heather Meyer (Democrat, Overland Park): NO
Cindy Neighbor (Democrat, Shawnee): NO
Dan Osman (Democrat, Overland Park): NO
Jarrod Ousley (Democrat, Merriam): NO
Mari-Lynn Poskin (Democrat, Leawood): NO
John Resman (Republican, Olathe): YES
Susan Ruiz (Democrat, Shawnee): NO
Ron Ryckman (Republican, Olathe): YES
Stephanie Sawyer Clayton (Democrat, Overland Park): NO
Jerry Stogsdill (Democrat, Prairie Village): NO
Bill Sutton (Republican, Gardner): YES
Sean E. Tarwater Sr. (Republican, Stilwell): YES
Adam T. Thomas (Republican, Olathe): YES
John Toplikar (Republican, Olathe): YES
Carl Turner (Republican, Leawood): YES
Lindsay Vaughn (Democrat, Overland Park): NO
Brandon Woodard (Democrat, Lenexa): NO
Rui Xu (Democrat, Westwood): NO
Kansas Senate
Molly Baumgardner (Republican, Louisburg): YES
Ethan Corson (Democrat, Prairie Village): NO
Beverly Gossage (Republican, Eudora): YES
Cindy Holscher (Democrat, Overland Park): NO
Rob Olson (Republican, Olathe): YES
Pat Pettey (Democrat, Kansas City): NO
Dinah Sykes (Democrat, Lenexa): NO
Mike Thompson (Republican, Shawnee): YES
Kellie Warren (Republican, Leawood): YES
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.