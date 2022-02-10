Looking for a weekend getaway? Here are some AirBnB ‘staycation’ ideas near Johnson County

Between the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to linger and the recent snowy weather keeping you cooped up inside (though it’s much nicer now), you may be looking for a chance to get away some weekend soon.

Around this time last year, we published a list of quick weekend getaways in and around Johnson County. And it was a hit with readers, so we’re doing it again this year!

Local AirBnB listings are a fun and relatively affordable way to take a break, whether it be for a long weekend or just a few days around the metro and just beyond.

Below is a look at 10 interesting and unique “staycation” options from AirBnb’s listings that are all within a roughly two-hour drive of Johnson County.

Brick House in Downtown KC

This historic home was built in the 1980s and retains the charm of a late 19th century home with all the modern conveniences.

The house can host up to eight guests and has three bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms.

Located in the heart of downtown Kansas City, the Brick House is just blocks from Kauffman Center, Sprint Center, Crown Center, Union Station, Bartle Hall and all the city’s nightlife.

Sundance Tree House

Nestled among oaks on a 200-acre national park in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, this unique tree house can host two guests with one bedroom and a half bath. (Note: this is different from a tree house in Easton, Kansas, featured on last year’s list.)

A spring-fed 15-acre private lake resides on the property that is described as great for swimming, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding and fishing.

The property also includes an outdoor living area with a sand beach and is only five minutes from downtown Excelsior Springs.

Eleanor’s Farmhouse

If you would like to unplug and spend time on a Kansas Farm, this historic farmhouse in Scranton, Kansas, south of Topeka, may just be the place for you.

The original 100-year-old farmhouse has been modernized to feel cozy, yet “still have its original charm.”

Hosting up to six guests with three bedrooms and one bathroom, the place is said to be a nice place to enjoy peaceful walks, stargaze or start the fire pit surrounded by a quaint tree grove.

Picture Park tiny home

Have you ever wanted to know what it would feel like to downsize and live in a tiny home? Well now you can with this place in Seneca, Kansas.

The “light and airy” tiny house, which sits on its own small park with a front yard and porch, can have up to two guests with a one bedroom and one bathroom.

Located on Seneca’s Main Street, this option is within walking distance of the town bar, restaurants and cafes.

According to the AirBnB listing, the home is “the perfect place to recharge or get inspired.”

Farm Punk Silos at Prairie Vale

While tiny living is far from traditional, this silo in Green Ridge, Missouri, takes it to a whole new level.

Found on a family-owned Missouri Farm, enjoy staying in an actual silo while surrounded by Nigerian Dwarf goats, miniature donkeys, cows, chickens and more.

The space has all the essentials you may need and can hold up to four guests with one bedroom and one bath.

Cozy cabin retreat in Tonganoxie

According to the cabin’s listing this “newly renovated cabin earned the top AirBnB in all of Kansas” on AirBnB news.

Described as a place for a “cozy, quiet, remote stay,” this staycation in Tonganoxie, Kansas, can host a total of four guests with its one bedroom and one bath setup.

If you need to take a break from the city, come here to enjoy miles of hiking trails, axe throwing or a lake that is five minutes from the cabin.

Rosedale Retreat in KCK

Located in Kansas City, Kansas, this “adorable hideaway” is two blocks from The University of Kansas Medical School and numerous restaurants and bars.

Those who stay here can take photos in front of the buildings colorful mural or enjoy the private deck with a fire table.

With one bedroom and one bath, the retreat can host two people at a time.

Cabin Bianchi

Watch the stars through the skylights as you drift off to sleep in this modern loft studio cabin that hosts two guests.

You can wake up next to the water with a small lake to enjoy a paddle boat or do some fishing as this cabin is located on Base Camp on the edge of Humboldt, Kansas.

The space is adjacent to the Southwind Rail Trail, a 6.5 mile walking and biking trail that runs through Allen County.

County Club Plaza Industrial Loft

Just minutes from Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza, this industrial loft style one bedroom, one bath condo can sleep four guests per stay.

The space features an “awesome rooftop to chill on” that provides guests with the site of downtown Kansas City and an abundance of parking.

If you are looking to go downtown, the loft is also only 12 minutes away from the Convention Center and the Power and Light District.

Quail Creek Cabin

The listing invites guests to “come enjoy a peaceful and cozy retreat” with this country side cabin in Bern, Kansas.

Privately located just off the main road, this getaway offers a pond for fishing, kayaking and more all the while enjoying the beautiful country side.

Although the cabin is only one bedroom with a single bathroom, it can host up to six guests at a single time.