Your daily planner: Wednesday, Feb. 9

Good morning! Lucie here with another Wednesday rundown of what’s new in Johnson County.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 57. Low: 29. Sunny during the day with some slight clouds rolling in at night, and winds from 7 to 16 miles per hour.

Diversions:

The city of Shawnee is hosting History on Tap event at 7 p.m. tonight. The theme to kick off the 2022 season: World War I’s impact on veterans and challenges the doughboys faced during the Great Depression. Register here .

The Beach Boys will perform at the Kauffman Center at 7:30 p.m. tonight. You can still purchase tickets here .

K-State men’s basketball plays against Baylor at 7 p.m. tonight at Bramlage Coliseum.

Public agenda:

Overland Park’s Public Safety Committee meets at 7 p.m. tonight. Noteworthy items include plans for a new fire station and a rundown of the city’s five-year lineup for public safety capital improvements. See the full agenda here

The Shawnee Fire Department is hosting a short presentation on redevelopment plans for two of its fire stations at 6 p.m. tonight at the John B. Glaser Fire Station, 6501 Quivira. Details here .

Noteworthy: