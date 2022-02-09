Your daily planner: Wednesday, Feb. 9

Good morning! Lucie here with another Wednesday rundown of what’s new in Johnson County.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 57. Low: 29. Sunny during the day with some slight clouds rolling in at night, and winds from 7 to 16 miles per hour.
Diversions:
- The city of Shawnee is hosting History on Tap event at 7 p.m. tonight. The theme to kick off the 2022 season: World War I’s impact on veterans and challenges the doughboys faced during the Great Depression. Register here.
- The Beach Boys will perform at the Kauffman Center at 7:30 p.m. tonight. You can still purchase tickets here.
- K-State men’s basketball plays against Baylor at 7 p.m. tonight at Bramlage Coliseum.
Public agenda:
- Overland Park’s Public Safety Committee meets at 7 p.m. tonight. Noteworthy items include plans for a new fire station and a rundown of the city’s five-year lineup for public safety capital improvements. See the full agenda here.
- The Shawnee Fire Department is hosting a short presentation on redevelopment plans for two of its fire stations at 6 p.m. tonight at the John B. Glaser Fire Station, 6501 Quivira. Details here.
Noteworthy:
- Today is the last day to make a reservation for the Shawnee Indian Mission Foundation’s curbside chili cookoff. The event is this Saturday between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Attendees can pick up a party bag with chili, cornbread mix, and coupons from local merchants. Find out more details and register here.
- The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to return to in-person meetings as new COVID-19 cases continue to drop in the county. Starting with its regular meeting Thursday, the board will meet at the County Administration Building at 111 South Cherry Street in Olathe.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.