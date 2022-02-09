USD 232 enters agreement with developer of former Sunflower Ammo plant — How project could impact district

After some discussion, the USD 232 Board of Education on Monday agreed to enter an agreement with the developers of the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant site in De Soto.

Located just south of K-10, much of the sprawling 9,000-acre site is slated for redevelopment, and some parts of it are still in the process of undergoing environmental remediation by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

District officials said the agreement between the school district and Sunflower Redevelopment LLC, the developer heading up the project, gives USD 232 the right to review any redevelopment projects on site that contain residential components.

That could impact the school district because any new residential property on site could require the addition of new schools and also add potential tax revenue to the district.

Developer seeking TIF plans to fund project

The developer is requesting tax increment financing to help pay for redevelopment efforts, particularly environmental remediation and hazardous waste cleanup that would make housing safe.

Estimated costs to remove blight would be $105 million, while total investment on site without access to TIF funds could surpass $1 billion, according to De Soto city documents.

Hopes to rehab the decaying site have been talked about for years and may finally be advancing.

After voting late last year to annex more than 6,000 acres of the former ammunition plant, the De Soto City Council on Jan. 20 approved an ordinance establishing a tax increment financing district on the site.

According to the Kansas City Star, the city and Sunflower Redevelopment have envisioned a project that would create some 10 million square feet of light industrial and retail space.

A portion of the old plant site has also been looked at in recent months as a possible spot for a new solar farm, though that idea has also received pushback from some residents and public officials.

Earlier this month, the Board of County Commissioners gave its stamp of approval to the plan to redevelop the site.

Some school board members and district staff noted that the school board’s purview pertains to any impact to the school system related to an increase in students and, therefore, a need for more schools to be built on site.

The district leaves economic development impacts to the city of De Soto.

“From my perspective, that, for lack of better terms, is above my and our pay grade,” said board member Rick Amos, noting his confidence in the district’s legal and administrative teams in doing their due diligence to vet the agreement for potential harm to the district. “Knowing that, again, the city council and board of county commissioners are behind this project, it’s tough for me as a school board member, a volunteer, to stand in the way of that, because I think that we’ve done our job to protect our district.”

The school board voted 6-1 to approve the agreement.

Board member Bill Fletcher cast the dissenting vote, citing his concerns that the district doesn’t have enough information about redevelopment plans to make an informed decision.

“I hate to give somebody a blank check,” said Fletcher, warning that remediation is critical to making this safe for residential uses. “This project could have an adverse effect on some neighborhoods to the north of this TIF district. That’s going to affect the school district for the children that live within this residential area. And we don’t know about traffic studies or anything else. So there is some adverse effects to the community, and I just worry about a lot of people being displaced and so forth because of something we don’t know about.”

TIF specifics

John Petersen with the Polsinelli law firm, which is representing the developer on the project, said via email that the amount of TIF revenues for reimbursement remain undetermined.

Plus, the city of De Soto will decide on a case-by-case basis how much in TIF revenues the developer could be reimbursed for each project area.

TIF revenues will be generated through property taxes. Petersen noted that only the taxes attributed to an increased valuation, based on private investment made on site, are eligible to be used for reimbursement.

“Of note, all school-related mills [or tax rates] are held harmless so they will reap the benefits immediately of the increased valuation due to the development,” Petersen told the Post.