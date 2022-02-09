Sherwin-Williams to open new paint shop in Prairie Village’s Corinth Quarter

Prairie Village’s Corinth Quarter is close to being fully leased.

The newest tenant is Sherwin-Williams, a national paint manufacturing company based in Ohio.

Justin Jense, director of real estate for the company’s south western division, said the company has had its eye on Prairie Village, calling it a void in its Kansas City market.

Jense said the area “offers tremendous opportunity” to provide all customers a convenient location to visit.

“We are very excited and looking forward to serving and becoming part of the Prairie Village community,” Jense said.

Sherwin-Williams will be moving into the space at 4053 W. 83rd, next to Club Pilates.

Jense said the new store plans to be open in the middle of the second quarter of 2022.

The store, like other Sherwin-Williams stores, will offer paint products and applicators for all painting projects, Jense said.

Customers can expect “expert advice, service and a wide range of colors to appeal to everyone’s interest,” he said.

Corinth Quarter began leasing storefronts last summer at its site near Mission Road and 83rd Street — across from Corinth Square.

Other Corinth Quarter tenants include Scissors and Scotch, Hunter Eye Vision, CYL Sauna Studio and Sopra Salon.