Man injured in fall while working on roof of Old Shawnee Pizza in downtown Shawnee

After falling from a ladder in downtown Shawnee Wednesday afternoon, a man is in critical condition, according to police.

The man was working on the HVAC system at Old Shawnee Pizza, 6000 Roger Road, when he fell at about 2:40 p.m.

Shawnee Police Sergeant Kasie Taulbert says the man was working on the roof of the building and fell from a ladder on the east side of the building.

The man fell an estimated 15 feet to the pavement below.

Taulbert says the man was unresponsive when transported by Johnson County Med-Act.

Shawnee firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act transported the man to Overland Park Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

“We’re praying for him,” Old Shawnee Pizza posted on their Twitter after the accident.

No other details were immediately available.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.