Your daily planner: Tuesday, Feb. 8

Good morning, everyone! Juliana here, welcoming you to a new Tuesday in Johnson County.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 58 Low: 32. It’ll be a sunny February day with gusts of winds potentially reaching 20 miles per hour.

Diversions:

It’s gameday, Tigers. Watch Mizzou’s men’s basketball team take on Vanderbilt at 8 p.m. tonight on the SEC Network.

The Marcus King Band is performing tonight at 8 p.m. at Uptown Theater across State Line Road. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased online here.

Agenda:

The Board of County Commissioners will hold a special meeting today at 2 p.m. to discuss returning to in-person meetings ahead of its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday. Watch live here.

Join Ward 4 Mission City Councilmembers Ken Davis and Ben Chociej for a ward-specific meeting tonight at 7 p.m. Ward 4 residents can ask their councilmembers questions and hear about the latest Mission news by tuning in online here.

Noteworthy:

A couple more items of note from around the area: