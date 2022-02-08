  Juliana Garcia  - Daily Planner

Your daily planner: Tuesday, Feb. 8

Teen Mutant Ninja Turtle Leonardo in downtown Mission

The last of the snow is melting just like the icicle on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Leonardo, above, in downtown Mission outside Brothers Toys and Collectibles. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Good morning, everyone! Juliana here, welcoming you to a new Tuesday in Johnson County.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 58 Low: 32. It’ll be a sunny February day with gusts of winds potentially reaching 20 miles per hour.

Diversions:

  • It’s gameday, Tigers. Watch Mizzou’s men’s basketball team take on Vanderbilt at 8 p.m. tonight on the SEC Network.
  • The Marcus King Band is performing tonight at 8 p.m. at Uptown Theater across State Line Road. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased online here.

Agenda:

  • The Board of County Commissioners will hold a special meeting today at 2 p.m. to discuss returning to in-person meetings ahead of its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday. Watch live here.
  • Join Ward 4 Mission City Councilmembers Ken Davis and Ben Chociej for a ward-specific meeting tonight at 7 p.m. Ward 4 residents can ask their councilmembers questions and hear about the latest Mission news by tuning in online here.

Noteworthy:

A couple more items of note from around the area:

  • Starting at 12:30 p.m. today, Merriam residents can sign up for a free COVID-19 testing kit online here. The city purchased 100 kits to distribute to residents on a first come, first serve basis. One kit is allowed per Merriam household, but each kit comes with two tests.
  • The Mission Chili Cook-Off takes place at 2 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Shawnee Indian Mission. Reservations for a chili cookoff party bag for two must be received by Wednesday, Feb. 9. Details here.