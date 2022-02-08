Your daily planner: Tuesday, Feb. 8

Good morning, everyone! Juliana here, welcoming you to a new Tuesday in Johnson County.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 58 Low: 32. It’ll be a sunny February day with gusts of winds potentially reaching 20 miles per hour.
Diversions:
- It’s gameday, Tigers. Watch Mizzou’s men’s basketball team take on Vanderbilt at 8 p.m. tonight on the SEC Network.
- The Marcus King Band is performing tonight at 8 p.m. at Uptown Theater across State Line Road. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased online here.
Agenda:
- The Board of County Commissioners will hold a special meeting today at 2 p.m. to discuss returning to in-person meetings ahead of its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday. Watch live here.
- Join Ward 4 Mission City Councilmembers Ken Davis and Ben Chociej for a ward-specific meeting tonight at 7 p.m. Ward 4 residents can ask their councilmembers questions and hear about the latest Mission news by tuning in online here.
Noteworthy:
A couple more items of note from around the area:
- Starting at 12:30 p.m. today, Merriam residents can sign up for a free COVID-19 testing kit online here. The city purchased 100 kits to distribute to residents on a first come, first serve basis. One kit is allowed per Merriam household, but each kit comes with two tests.
- The Mission Chili Cook-Off takes place at 2 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Shawnee Indian Mission. Reservations for a chili cookoff party bag for two must be received by Wednesday, Feb. 9. Details here.
