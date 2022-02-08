Overland Park moves forward with plan for apartments at Metcalf and I-435

A change in plans that would replace an office building with apartments at Interstate 435 and Metcalf Avenue got the Overland Park City Council’s approval in principal Monday night.

But the council’s split vote signals a future challenge for the developer in locking down a tax incentive agreement.

After extensive discussion, councilmembers voted 7-4 in favor of a rewritten development agreement for the Metcalf 108 project.

The simple majority of the 12-member council was enough to allow Metcalf 108 Redevelopment Investors LLC to work toward a new tax increment financing deal that would pay for the parking garage.

But there’s no guarantee of getting the nine votes needed to approve a future TIF project plan, even if Mayor Curt Skoog votes for it.

Public financing for the project

The project began as a way to solve a blight problem at one of Overland Park’s major entrances.

The 435 Overland Park Place Hotel at that intersection had become a crime magnet, city officials said. Original plans were to raze it and replace it with a new hotel and an office building next door to follow.

The Staybridge Hotel was built, but the developer had trouble finding enough tenants to support the office building. So this fall, they asked to switch the office plan with 220 apartment units, of which 10% would be lower than market rate.

The tax increment financing, which redirects a portion of the increased property taxes brought about by the improvement of the area, would be capped at $11 million of the total $67 million in project costs.

Attorney Curtis Petersen said that the public financing is needed because of the extra costs of building a parking garage rather than a surface lot. Without structured parking, he said, redevelopment of the 2.2-acre lot would not be financially feasible as a multi-story building.

If the seven-story apartment building doesn’t happen, the next most likely option would be a single story medical or dental building with a surface lot and unremarkable features, he said.

How the council voted

Some councilmembers who voted for it said that the idea of a taller building that frames the city’s entrance was a deciding factor.

They also noted that the Vision Metcalf planning guidelines call for more residential units in the area than have been built. Councilmember Jim Kite also pointed out that the apartments are not close to any single-family housing.

Councilmember Paul Lyons added, “To me this boils down to what do we want there. Do we want a nice-looking, relatively tall building as a gateway into our city, or do we want it to be developed whatever?”

Councilmember Scott Mosher said the council should honor its former members’ commitment to a developer who has been working on it for over five years and has fulfilled promises to raze the derelict hotel.

He compared the situation to the council’s recent struggles over rebuilding a fence at the Westlinks golf course.

“I don’t have a problem with supporting my council that voted on this years ago because I think we need to live up to our word as a council,” Mosher said.

However he added that if this was a new development he wouldn’t have supported it because the city has more apartments than it needs.

Kite said he came to the meeting prepared to vote against it but reconsidered after hearing Petersen’s presentation.

The plan will make a good gateway possible on a small parcel of land that might otherwise become something less distinctive, he said.

“The citizens, the taxpayers are better off if we pass this and get this built than if we don’t. It’s just that simple,” Kite said.

Members in opposition

However the four members who voted against it cited reservations about tax incentives in an area that is no longer blighted. They also had concerns about overbuilding apartments.

Councilmember Jeff Cox outlined several ways the developer and the plan were appropriate, but voted against it. He said he sympathized with the developer, who stayed true to the original agreement and acknowledged the changes in the office market and the eradication of blight at that corner were not the developer’s fault.

But he voted against it because of constituents’ concerns that there are too many apartments already in Overland Park.

“We might well bring a million people to the city if we just kept building apartment complexes, right? I don’t care. What I will tell you is there are too many apartments now in this town,” he said, adding that he can support that with studies but doesn’t need them to know this is true. “I’ve got an eyeball. It changes the nature of the community.

Councilmember Faris Farassati, who has often been doubtful of tax increment financing in the past, said the decline of retail sales tax revenue means the city will need more reliance on property taxes. He also questioned whether the project could be built without a public incentive.

Councilmembers voted on two measures that put the redevelopment plan in forward motion. The vote was the same each time.

Voting in favor were Councilmembers Logan Heley, Holly Grummert, Sam Passer, Melissa Cheatham, Kite, Mosher and Lyons.

Voting against were Councilmembers Scott Hamblin, Tom Carignan, Cox and Farassati. Councilmember Fred Spears was absent.