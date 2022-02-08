Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, discount retailer that sells ‘good stuff cheap,’ opening new Overland Park store

Discount deals are coming to Overland Park.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, a Pennsylvania-based discount retailer that promises to offer customers “good stuff cheap,” plans to open a new store in Overland Park.

The company plans to open a new store at 11610 West 95th Street, across from the Oak Park Mall.

The retailer received a permit for commercial signage at that site earlier month and also applied for a permit to remodel the site late last year.

The company’s impending move to the Kansas City area was first reported by the Kansas City Star.

Ollie’s officials did not immediately respond to the Post’s request for comment but a company vice president told the Star, “We’re headed west and Kansas City is a pretty big market and I think it will be a very good market.”

Ollie’s advertises as one of the country’s largest retailers for “closeout merchandise and excess inventory.”

Its stores sell items across the board, from food and clothing to furniture and electronics, at up to 70% off from their regular retail price, according to the company.

Ollie’s inventory typically comes from manufacturers who have overstocked an item or changed the item’s packaging.

The company has a second Kansas City area store in the works in a former Babies “R” Us store in Kansas City, Missouri’s Northland.

Ollie’s currently operates more than 400 stores across the county, including two others in Kansas, in Wichita and Hutchinson.