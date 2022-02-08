Mission considers plan to build apartments on long-vacant former call center site off Metcalf

The city of Mission will consider a plan to redevelop a former JCPenney call center off Metcalf Avenue into a site for a new apartment building.

Located on five acres at 5665 Foxridge Drive, the proposed redevelopment project would comprise a five-story, market-rate, multi-family building with 300 units. Kansas City-based Block Real Estate Services is heading up the project.

The project would include a mix of one- and two-bedroom units as well as an outdoor pool and courtyard, fitness center and other amenities.

City staff noted the proposal is similar to plans for The Locale at 6201 Johnson Drive and Mission Bowl Apartments at 5399 Martway Street, two other major apartment projects that have been built or proposed in Mission in recent years.

Mission is considering a predevelopment agreement with Block Real Estate Services that includes establishing a fund of $10,000 to reimburse the city for consulting services.

The city will formally consider the agreement at a future city council meeting.

Council discussion

In a city council committee meeting last week, councilmembers expressed interest in the redevelopment project.

Aaron Mesmer with Block noted that it’s to early in the process to have design renderings, but project plans show the following amenities for the courtyard, which would serve as a gathering space for residents:

Clubhouse and fire pit

Spa

TV wall with fireplace

Bocce and pickleball courts

Cabanas

Running track

Roof-covered grill structure

Here’s an overhead view of the site plans:

What’s on site now

The one-story building now on site was built in 1970 and was used as a call center for the credit department of clothing retailer JCPenney, according to city documents. It has stood vacant for more than a decade.

City staff said the developers have received numerous applications to redevelop the site over the years.

Developers in 2017 previously received tax increment financing approvals for plans to turn the site into a memory care facility and retirement community, according to city documents.

However, the developers abandoned that project to pursue development at the Meadowbrook site in Prairie Village.

City staff noted that developers, operating under the name BK Properties LLC, plan to ask for tax increment financing to help pay for construction costs of the proposed apartment building. The city may consider a TIF application in the future.

The project will also require rezoning from industrial to residential.

City leaders asked project representatives to consider bringing the prices down on a portion of the units to make them more affordable. Some councilmembers also asked about incorporating sustainability into the project design, as well as improving the intersection at Metcalf and West 56th Street.

“I drive by that building almost every day and say, ‘Wow, I wish something would be built there,’” said Councilmember Hillary Parker Thomas. “So we are excited about the prospect but also just want to share what some of our more recent expectations are from the conversation.”

A recording of the meeting is on the city’s YouTube channel. Discussion begins at 38:55.