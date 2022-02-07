Your daily planner: Monday, Feb. 7

Good morning, Johnson County! Leah here to welcome you to the first full week of February.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 54, Low: 32. The day will start partly cloudy and great gradually sunnier with light southwest winds 5 to 13 mph.
Agenda
- The Prairie Village and Roeland Park city councils both meet tonight and will consider extending their mask mandates past their current Feb. 16 expiration dates. Prairie Village meets virtually at 6 p.m. (Watch along here.) Roeland Park also starts at 6 p.m. (Here is how to join remotely.)
- The USD 232 Board of Education in De Soto will review its COVID-19 mitigation protocols and current mask requirements at a regular school board meeting tonight at 6 p.m. Watch here.
- The Overland Park City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. tonight. Among other items, the council will discuss tax incentives for an apartment plan near Metcalf Avenue and I-435, and will also consider finalizing a pilot program to bring Bird electric scooters to the city.
Noteworthy
- Olathe Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place around 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of South Harrison Street. [KSHB]
- The Lenexa City Council on Feb. 1 approved a $1.75 million increase in market adjustments and pay ranges for several city employees, including pay increases for police officers. “Recruiting and retaining quality employees is a top priority for Lenexa’s Governing Body,” City Manager Beccy Yocham told the Post. “By supporting updates to the City’s Pay Plan we remain competitive with peer organizations. The Governing Body’s discussion about this initiative showed their faith in our employees and we are grateful for their support.”
- SevenDays, the nonprofit founded by Mindy Corporon following the deadly shooting at two Jewish sites in Overland Park in 2014, is offering Kindness Scholarship opportunities for high school seniors this year. The deadline to submit an application for the Act of Kindness scholarship is Feb. 25.
