Your daily planner: Monday, Feb. 7

Good morning, Johnson County! Leah here to welcome you to the first full week of February.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 54, Low: 32. The day will start partly cloudy and great gradually sunnier with light southwest winds 5 to 13 mph.

Agenda

and city councils both meet tonight and will consider extending their mask mandates past their current Feb. 16 expiration dates. Prairie Village meets virtually at 6 p.m. (Watch along here.) Roeland Park also starts at 6 p.m. (Here is how to join remotely.) The USD 232 Board of Education in De Soto will review its COVID-19 mitigation protocols and current mask requirements at a regular school board meeting tonight at 6 p.m. Watch here.

in De Soto will review its COVID-19 mitigation protocols and current mask requirements at a regular school board meeting tonight at 6 p.m. Watch here. The Overland Park City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. tonight. Among other items, the council will discuss tax incentives for an apartment plan near Metcalf Avenue and I-435, and will also consider finalizing a pilot program to bring Bird electric scooters to the city.

Noteworthy