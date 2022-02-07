Need to make Valentine’s Day plans? Check out these deals and specials in Johnson County

Love is in the air, Johnson County.
If you’re looking for a romantic Valentine’s Day treat this year for you and your special someone, there are several opportunities on offer from local eateries and businesses.
From dinner deals for two to “Gal-entine’s” Day group packages, there’s something for everyone.
Grab a significant other or close friend and check out these Valentine’s Day deals and events near you:
- Dolce Bakery — Place your baked good orders with Prairie Village’s Dolce Bakery by Feb. 8. The Valentine’s Day menu features cookies, cakes and strawberries and cream rolls. View the full menu online here.
- Valentine’s Pasta Class — You and a partner can take a pasta making class at the Lenexa Public Market. Kate Smith Soiree chefs are teaching two classes: One from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 11 and the other from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 12. It is two tickets for $100, which includes two pasta dishes, an appetizer and a salad. Register online here by Feb. 9.
-
Galentine’s Day Happy Hour — Visit Bamboo Penny’s on Feb. 10 to enjoy featured cocktails, appetizers, desserts and a live game night with a host from The Ultimate Game Night KC. Tickets, available online here, are $40 per person or $150 for a group of four.
- Bamboo Penny’s Valentine’s Day menu — Enjoy a four-course meal at Bamboo Penny’s in Leawood for $45 per person or $80 per couple. The special menu includes drunken noodles, mango red curry, crispy egg rolls and chocolate lovers berry cake. This menu will be offered from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, including on the Feb. 12 Valentine’s Night Out at the restaurant, which will feature live R&B music from The Vibe KC.
-
The Flower Market — Located inside Lenexa Public Market, The Flower Market is offering a number of Valentine’s Day bouquet options from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14. Bouquets can be purchased in-person, but custom orders can be made online here.
- Scratch Gourmet Kitchen & Express — Located in Prairie Village, this to-go eatery is offering a special Valentine’s Day menu. There are two options: The Sweetheart for $45 featuring shrimp scampi and a wedge salad, and Lovers at First Sight featuring lobster bisque and skirt steak for $65. The menu is being offered on Feb. 11 and 12, and pre-orders can be placed via phone at (913) 766-6021.
- Strang Hall Valentine’s Day dinner — Eat a 7-course meal at Strang Hall, a food collective in downtown Overland Park. Chefs Ameet Malhotra and Derek Losson curated the menu which features green pea soup and chili cocoa venison loin. It is $100 per person for a 6 p.m. private dining event since Strang Hall is closed on Mondays.
- Galentine’s Day Sip’n’Shop — The Mission Business District is hosting its annual Galentine’s Day Sip’n’Shop on Feb. 12. Folks can enjoy alcoholic beverages while shopping at participating businesses from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Story. — Another Prairie Village eatery, Story. is offering a 5-course prix fixe menu featuring risotto, striped bass, prime ribeye and dark chocolate mousse. The menu will be serviced on Feb. 12 and Feb. 14.
- Wandering Vine at the Castle — Grab a prix fixe dinner at Caenen Castle featuring stracciatella chicken, cacio e pepe with pears and tiramisu. It is $80 per person, and reservations can be made by calling (913) 379-1300.
