Shawnee firefighters rescue family’s dog from icy pond — ‘They just went in and got him’

An uneventful walk on a Saturday in late January turned dangerous when a young dog ended up stuck in an icy pond for nearly half an hour.

Thanks to the swift response of Shawnee firefighters, the dog, Bailey, was rescued and has since made a full recovery, according to his owners.

Bailey and one of his owners, Nate Lamb, and Lamb’s 6-year-old son, Luke, were walking around a neighborhood park close to their Shawnee home near Pflumm Road and Johnson Drive. When he saw some geese, Bailey tugged hard enough that he broke free from Lamb and ran out onto the icy pond.

Where the ice became thin in the center of the pond, Bailey fell through. He could swim, but couldn’t lift himself out of the frigid waters. The pond was still partly frozen though the air temperature that day was in the upper 40s.

Lamb called his wife, Annie, to help. Annie and their 8-year-old daughter, Lily, came to the park right away. The couple strode out waist-deep into the water but couldn’t reach Bailey because of the ice.

“It was just a very helpless feeling,” Annie Lamb said. “There was nothing we could do. We couldn’t get there. It was too cold. We couldn’t break the ice with our bare hands.”

Nate then tried using a neighbor’s paddle boat to get to Bailey, but again, the ice prevented him from reaching the dog.

One of the Lamb’s neighbors called 911 to get help.

“Honestly, it didn’t cross our mind to call 911 to save our dog,” Annie said. “In the moment, just panic and all that. We didn’t think we had time. It was just a horrible, helpless feeling.”

Shortly afterward, Shawnee firefighters came to help, but by that point, Bailey’s owners could see he was struggling.

“I could tell he was running out of steam,” Annie said. “As soon as the fire department got to him, he did go under. The minute they got there, he was under the water for less than a second. Had our neighbor not called, or they’d shown up five seconds later, Bailey would have drowned.”

“It just meant the world to us that the fire department got there as fast as they did, and took care of business,” Nate added. “Otherwise it would have been a disaster.”

While paramedics worked on Bailey to try to get him to breathe, the firefighters helped Nate, who was still stranded in the paddle boat, get back to shore.

Bailey was shaking but unresponsive.

The couple rushed to their vet, Elle Swift of Family Pet Hospital of Shawnee. The dog’s body temperature had dropped below 80 degrees (it’s normally supposed to be around 102).

Three hours after he had been out of the water, when the veterinarian staff were still giving him oxygen and warming blankets, Bailey woke up.

Bailey spent the night at the emergency veterinarian hospital in Mission, just to be safe. But he returned home Sunday a cheerful and happy dog, as if nothing had ever happened.

The Lambs said they were thankful for the firefighters’ swift response, and for the knowledge, skill and compassion of their veterinarians. And of course, they’re in awe of Bailey himself, and his resilience.

“We just can’t say enough good things about the crew that was there,” Annie said. “Without hesitation, they just went in and got him.”

Firefighters who responded include: Curt Searcy, acting battalion chief; Cory Gearin, acting captain; and firefighters Nick Johnson and Rachel Mercer.

“We’re here to provide emergency services to our citizens, whether that’s in their personal time of need, or a lot of pets are their loved ones as well,” Searcy said. “If that’s what we’re called to do, then that’s what we do.”