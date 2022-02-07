Johnson County woman charged with stealing from elderly residents at Olathe nursing home

A Johnson County woman has been charged with mistreating elderly residents and stealing their identities while working at an Olathe nursing home.

Patricia Ann Myler, 39, faces a total of 16 counts in Johnson County District Court, including seven counts of mistreating an elderly person, six counts of identity theft and three counts of computer crime.

According to a release from the Johnson County District Attorney’s office, the crimes took place from March 2019 to December 2020 when Myler worked at the Villa St. Francis nursing home, 16600 W. 126th Street, in Olathe.

Before that, Myler worked at AdventHealth Care Center, 6501 W. 75th Street, in Overland Park from June 2018 to February 2019, investigators say.

Court documents allege Myler took financial resources from residents of Villa St. Francis between Sept. 3, 2019, and Dec. 4, 2020.

In connection to three of the charges, a criminal complaint says the value of the victim’s property unlawfully obtained was an amount between $25,000 and $100,000.

In connection with three other charges, the value of the property was between $1,500 and $25,000, according to the complaint.

The Johnson County District Attorney asks anyone with friends or family members who lived at either the Villa St. Francis or AdventHealth Care Center facilities and noticed financial irregularities during the time Myler was employed to call the White Collar Crime hotline at 913-715-3140.

“We are at the initial steps of the legal process with Ms. Myler’s case,” Myler’s attorney Brandan Davies said in an emailed statement to the Post. “Our firm is doing an investigation into the allegations against Ms. Myler. Currently, the case is in litigation and we cannot comment further on a pending matter.”

Myler made her first appearance in court on the charges Monday afternoon. Her bond is currently set at $175,000.

The DA’s office said the arrest was the result of a collaboration by the Kansas Department of Children and Families’ Adult Protective Services division, the Olathe Police Department and the Johnson County District Attorney’s office.