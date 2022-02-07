Overland Park sets five-year plan for major Parks and Rec projects — Here’s what’s on the list

The city of Overland Park has set a five-year lineup of major capital improvement projects for the city’s Parks and Recreation department.

At this month’s meeting of the city council’s Community Development Committee, councilmembers reviewed the city’s financial plan, which outlines projected costs for improvements budgeted for 2023 through 2027.

The committee approved the five-year projections for recommendation to the city council’s Committee of the Whole, which handles budgets and capital improvements.

The five-year plan includes capital improvements — which typically encompass new facilities or capacity improvements to existing ones — along with some maintenance repairs and recurring costs for city Parks and Rec programs at places like the Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead and the Overland Park Arboretum.

Committee chair Logan Heley said he was glad to see old and new investments in the city’s Parks and Recreation department.

“I so appreciate the city manager and the entire staff for recognizing that Parks and Recreation is a priority of this governing body, I believe, and certainly the community,” he said.

Here are some of the biggest ticket items that were recommended for the five-year plan.

Improvements to Overland Park Drive and the Clock Drive Patio downtown

Details: This project is part of efforts to improve pedestrian accessibility to the city’s Farmer’s Market, which is set to reopen this spring once again at the downtown pavilion.

which is set to Project timeline : 2022-2024

Price tag : $7 million

Overland Park Arboretum nature trail

Details : This project involves the design and building of an educational nature trail at the Overland Park Arboretum. City staff said this project will be fully funded through private donations.

Project timeline : 2023-2025

Price tag : $3.05 million

Golf course renovations

Details: The clubhouse will be renovated and the parking lot will be replaced at St. Andrews Golf Course .

Project timeline : 2024-2025

Price tag : $2.8 million

Turf replacement at the Overland Park Soccer Complex

Details: The synthetic turf on Overland Park Soccer Complex’s 12 fields will be replaced. It was last replaced in 2017 and 2018. This project may also include work on the field’s drainage system.

Project timeline : 2025-2027

Price tag : $2.53 million

New park at 159th Street and Quivira Road