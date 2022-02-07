Capitol Update: Rep. Susan Ruiz calls for more Spanish language interpreters in Kansas hospitals

Each week during the 2022 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Shawnee Mission area legislators the opportunity to share their thoughts about what’s happening in the state capitol.

One of my priorities this session is to raise awareness about the need for increased access to interpreters in health care settings in Kansas.

Wichita State University Latinx bilingual students began to share stories of leaving class, practicums and/or work in order to interpret for their family members during doctor visits. Meetings were conducted to gather these stories and out of those meetings, WSU faculty, students, families and health care providers formed an organization named, Alce Su Voz, or Raise Your Voice). They are focusing on health equity for Kansans who primarily speak Spanish.

The 2020 Census revealed an increase in the Hispanic population in Kansas. According to an article in the Topeka Capital Journal, the state’s “Hispanic population grew roughly 25% since 2010. In contrast, Kansas’s population overall grew just 3% last decade. And Hispanics grew as a share of the population in all but 9 Kansas counties, even as 80 of 105 counties lost population.”

With this growth in Hispanic population comes an increased need for access to health care. One of the keys to achieving health equity is to have access to interpreters in all health settings, especially in emergency rooms.

Some of the stories I’ve heard include a scenario of a mother with small children going to an emergency room due to having a gynecological problem. An interpreter was not readily available, so her oldest child had to interpret. Imagine how uncomfortable the child was and how terrible the mother felt placing her child in that situation.

Unnecessary hospitalization admissions can also be a result of the lack of access to interpreters when it comes to psychiatric emergencies. Many urban hospitals have more resources for interpreters on-site, phone or virtually. However, rural hospitals and clinics might not have the same resources. These are just a few examples of how a lack of access to interpreters can result in a lack of appropriate health care, especially in underserved areas of the state.

Not just anyone can be a medical interpreter. Bilingual staff are not the answer and might not be fully trained to interpret medical terminology and procedures. The need for qualified interpreters trained in medical terminology, ethics and confidentiality requires 40 hours of training as a minimum standard. Many of our state’s community colleges offer training beyond the 40-hour minimum to become a certified interpreter.

I have heard of medical practices in other parts of the United States becoming creative with medical staff retention. A medical practice could have their bilingual staff trained as interpreters and thus raise their hourly salary to provide that service during part of their day.

A problem like this is big enough that it requires legislative intervention. We are at the beginning stages of having dialogues with stakeholders such as Alce Su Voz, Kansas Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission, hospitals and medical facilities to talk about solutions.

The answers always become clearer when we all work together.