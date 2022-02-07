5 to Try: What is the best seafood in Johnson County? Tell us your picks 🦐

After taking a snowy break to get your top sledding picks last week, “5 to Try” this week is back to food.

Specifically, seafood.

We want your recommendations for best seafood in Johnson County.

Are there plates of mouth-watering mussels, sizzling scallops or flavor-filled fish out there that are your go-tos when you’re looking for a taste of the ocean? (Or the lake? Let’s be real, this is the Midwest, after all.)

As always, tell us what restaurant you like and also give us a particular dish or meal that is your favorite.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

In the meantime, check out our readers picks for best Italian food and best vegetarian options in Johnson County.