Overland Park man charged with murder in fatal December crash

An Overland Park man is facing one charge of second degree murder in connection with a crash in late December that left a 75-year-old woman dead.

The wreck occurred at the intersection of 127th Street and Quivira on Dec. 27. Barbara Patterson of Overland Park was killed in the two-vehicle crash.

According to police at the time, Patterson was driving west on 127th Street when her car was struck by a vehicle that was going south on Quivira at a “high rate of speed.”

Late last week, the Johnson County District Attorney’s office charged Isaiah Sadowski, 21, with one count of second degree murder. He was taken into custody on Friday by deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

A criminal complaint filed in Johnson County District Court says Sadowski “did unlawfully, feloniously, and unintentionally but recklessly under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life kill” Patterson.

A judge set Sadowski’s bail at $250,000.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s online inmate log, Sadowski remains in custody.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m.