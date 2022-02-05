Your Community: Connect with your Kansas representatives and senators

The 2022 Kansas Legislative Session is in full swing. Johnson County Library and the League of Women Voters are partnering to present a series of Legislative Coffees featuring Kansas State representatives and senators from Johnson County. Johnson County Library and the League of Women Voters are non-partisan organizations dedicated to educating voters and connecting citizens with their elected representatives.

Legislators will discuss current events and issues happening in Topeka, as well as their respective committee work. Ample time will also be included for questions from constituents, offering citizens an opportunity to connect with local senators and reps from the convenience of their own home. When you attend the Legislative Coffee series online, you give voice to the issues that affect and matter to you and your community.

State and local government are more intimately involved in daily life than national government, directly impacting the education our children receive, our healthcare options, the roads we drive upon and much more. In fact, Congressional Quarterly found that when compared to Congress, state legislatures passed 6 times more proposed bills and resolutions, most passed more bills overall, and states pass bills at a faster rate on average. Yet studies repeatedly indicate that Americans are increasingly uninvolved in local/state politics as compared with the national scene. It is essential that citizens participate in the political process and voice their needs and concerns to ensure the Kansas government is responsive to their wishes and needs.

To learn who represents you in the Kansas House and Senate you can map your legislators. Simply input your address and discover the names, party affiliation, and contact information of your elected leaders.

You can also visit Kansas Legislature for details about your elected officials and what’s happening in Topeka. You can track the status and content of a bill or committee, look up current Kansas statutes and live-stream House and Senate sessions. Project Vote Smart also maintains a comprehensive database of contact information and voting records of Federal and State legislators.

Library Legislative Coffees will take place virtually on Zoom from 10-11 a.m. and will feature participating state legislators on the following Saturdays:

February 12

Rep. Jo Ella Hoye

Rep. Mari-Lynn Poskin

Rep. Rui Xu

Rep. Timothy Johnson

February 19

Sen. Pat Pettey

Sen. Cindy Holscher]

Sen. Mike Thompson

Rep. Jerry Stogsdill

February 26

Sen. Dinah Sykes

Rep. Linda Featherston

Rep. Lindsay Vaughn

Rep. Dan Osman

March 12

Sen. Ethan Corson

Rep. Stephanie Clayton

Rep. Jarrod Ousley

Rep. Brandon Woodard

Every Kansas State legislator from Johnson County has been invited to participate.

This is a great opportunity for you to connect with your Kansas representatives and senators. Register for one or all of the Legislative Coffees to secure your spot by visiting the Legislative Coffee event listings on jocolibray.org.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom