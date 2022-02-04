Your daily planner: Friday, Feb. 4

Hey, everyone! Nikki here. Welcome to a new day in Johnson County and the start of a new weekend.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 31, Low: 12. A sunny day, but wind chills will keep air temps below zero at times. In the morning, light winds are expected.

Diversions:

It’s another busy weekend in the metro!

The Kauffman Center is offering an at-home tailgate dinner package for Super Bowl Sunday (which is next weekend.) In order to take home a meal, pre-orders must be placed on Kauffman’s website by Saturday.

All three major local men's college basketball teams will play this Saturday: KU hosts Baylor at Allen Fieldhouse at 3 p.m., streaming on ESPN+. MU is hitting the road to play Texas A&M at 3 p.m., airing on the SEC Network. And K-State plays Texas Christian University in Fort Worth at 7 p.m., airing on ESPNU.

The Kansas City Symphony puts on their first performance of Prokofiev's 5th Symphony Friday at 8 p.m., with more performances on Saturday and Sunday. To purchase tickets and learn more, click here.

puts on their first performance of Prokofiev’s 5th Symphony Friday at 8 p.m., with more performances on Saturday and Sunday. To purchase tickets and learn more, click here. A few events are taking place on JCCC’s campus this weekend: On Friday at 8 p.m., music comedy duo Bridge & Wolak are performing a “uniquely reimagined jazz show” at the Polsky Theatre. Purchase your tickets here. A performance of “The Greatest Love of All” starring Belinda Davids is happening at 7 p.m. Sunday at Yardley Hall. Visit JCCC’s website for more information.

Lenexa is hosting Cupid’s Gems Artisan Jewelry Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Thompson Barn. Admission is free, and shoppers can browse merchandise from 30 vendors. Learn more here.

Agenda:

There are no public meetings scheduled today.

Noteworthy:

The Olathe school board on Thursday voted unanimously to make masking optional in schools starting Feb. 18. The new policy is contingent on the county not extending a public health order mandating masks for younger students beyond Feb. 17. [Fox 4]

Republican state Sen. Mike Thompson of Shawnee has proposed a bill that would require new wind and solar farms in Kansas to be on land zoned for industrial use. Thompson says the measure would add transparency, but renewable energy advocates say such zoning regulations could severely limit the building of new wind and solar farms, especially in largely un-zoned rural counties. [Kansas City Star]

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners on Thursday voted in support of a plan to redevelop the site of the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant in De Soto. The vote clears the way for a development project that aims to bring more than 10 million square feet of industrial and manufacturing space to the area, which still needs to undergo final environmental cleanup. [Kansas City Star]

Editor’s Note: The Merriam Valentine Ball has been deleted as a diversion item from today’s planner since the ball was canceled by the city due to low registration.