SMSD News: Now enrolling pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten for 2022-2023

Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year begins today, Friday, February 4, 2022, in the Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD). Pre-K and Kindergarten students in SMSD explore, imagine, and discover unlimited possibilities for their future. Everyone in the community is encouraged to share the following information with any families who have a child who is Pre-K or Kindergarten age.

Click here to learn more about Pre-Kindergarten in the SMSD.

Click here to learn more about Kindergarten in the SMSD.

How to enroll

Online enrollment for Pre-K and Kindergarten opened at 8 a.m. on February 4, 2022. Click here for enrollment links.

Please note that the application must be completed on a desktop or laptop computer or a tablet. It will not work on a mobile phone. If applicants do not have access to one of these devices, they are encouraged to make an appointment to enroll in person. For K-12 enrollment, please contact your area school. For Pre-K enrollment, please contact the Early Childhood department at 913-993-6441.



This online enrollment:

Allows families to complete the enrollment application for Pre-Kindergarten or Kindergarten

Reserves a spot for Pre-Kindergarten families

Allows the district to begin to plan to welcome our incoming early learners to our schools.

About Kindergarten kickoff

SMSD offers free, full-day Kindergarten for every student.

A child must be five (5) years old on or before August 31, 2022 to enroll in Kindergarten, by state law.

Kindergarten Kickoff events will be held in every SMSD elementary school from April 11 to April 22, 2022, in order to orient families to the kindergarten experience. Click here and scroll to the bottom of the page for a list of dates by school. Kickoff events will be held in the evenings. Individual schools will share information about exact times and event formats with incoming families and on individual school websites. At these events, students and families are able to spend time in the school and learn more about the Kindergarten experience.

Those unsure of what school their child(ren) will attend can find out more by using School Finder on this page.

Pre-Kindergarten

To be able to enroll for Pre-Kindergarten, a child must be four (4) years old on or before August 31, 2022 (but not Kindergarten-eligible).

Fee and no-fee options for Pre-Kindergarten will be offered in the 2022-2023 school year. Pre-K is a half-day program in Shawnee Mission.

Wraparound care options (before and after the Pre-K day) are available at some sites through Johnson County Park and Recreation and YMCA. For more information regarding site locations and programming, use the following links:

Johnson County Park and Recreation link

YMCA link

Our school communities look forward to welcoming future Kindergarten and Pre-Kindergarten students and working with families in support of each child’s success.