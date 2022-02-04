2 people suffer minor injuries when plane crashes soon after takeoff at Johnson County Executive Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration and Kansas Highway Patrol are investigating after a small plane crashed near the Johnson County Executive Airport in southern Overland Park late Friday morning.

Officer John Lacy, a spokesperson for the Overland Park Police Department, says their officers were called to the 16000 block of Pflumm Road about 11:57 a.m.

The plane went down in a field to the east of the Heritage Park Football Complex.

Flight records show the plane took off from the Johnson County Executive Airport one minute before its crash landing in a field about half a mile south of the airport.

“The plane had left the airport, and the pilot saw some type of malfunction,” Lacy said. “He attempted to turn around to land the plane. However, the plane did not run to the airport.”

Lacy says the plane went down in a tree line next to an empty field. Both individuals on board, including the pilot, were able to climb out of the plane, and the pilot called 911.

“He was talking to our dispatcher, giving the location and things of that sort,” Lacy said. “It’s a blessing that these two escaped with only minor injuries.”

Johnson County property records show the plane crashed in approximately 240 acres of undeveloped land owned by the county, south of the airport, which is in Olathe.

The area to the south and east of 159th Street and Pflumm Road is in Overland Park.

The plane, a Piper Cherokee Arrow single-engine aircraft, is registered to Two Wings And A Prayer LLC of Aurora, Colorado.

Check back with this report for updates as more information becomes available.