New Starbucks now open at old Stroud’s site on SM Parkway in Fairway

There’s another Starbucks now open in northeast Johnson County.

The new location in Fairway is the first tenant to open in a development that sits on the site of a former Stroud’s at 4200 Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Max Hoffmeier, owner and developer of the project, confirmed to the Post that the Starbucks officially opened on Jan. 17.

Stroud’s, the fried chicken restaurant, closed in 2019 after more than a decade in business at that location.

A year later, the Fairway City Council approved a site plan for the development to be turned into what it is today: A multi-tenant retail space with the Starbucks the first business to open there.

The city approved the $2 million redevelopment agreement and the first-ever Community Improvement District two months later.

Folks who choose to shop at the site, therefore, will pay an additional 1.5% sales tax.

Starbucks is intended to be the anchor of the new development, and there are two other retail spaces available to lease, Hoffmeier said.

The goal is for the 6,200-square-foot development, he said, is for it to be fully leased out by the end of this year.

“We are currently open to any retail inquiries and have begun preliminary discussions with a few,” Hoffmeier said.