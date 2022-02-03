Your daily planner: Thursday Feb. 3

Hello there and welcome to another cold February day! It’s Alexis here with a look at what’s happening today in your community.
Forecast: ⛅️ High of 19. Low of 2. This morning is bitterly cold and partly cloudy with wind a chill around -5 degrees This afternoon and tonight you can expect light and variable winds.
Diversions:
- The Kansas State University Kaleidoscope Concert is coming up on February 17 at the The Kauffman Center. The University’s orchestra, concert choir, wind ensemble and concert jazz ensemble will perform with high schoolers representing the Kansas City area, including schools in the Blue Valley and Shawnee Mission school districts. Get tickets here.
Public agenda:
- The Board of County Commissioners will come together virtually this morning at 9:30 a.m. for its weekly meeting. Officials are set to give a “Major Projects” update, reviewing the status of dozens of ongoing projects, all with a price tag of $1 million or more. That includes the rehabilitation of the Central Resource Library and the demolition of the old Kuhlman Diecast plant, both in Overland Park. Watch the livestream here.
Noteworthy:
- Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas is expected today to introduce fast-track legislation to the City Council extending the city’s public health order requiring masks in schools. Lucas’s proposal aims to extend the order to Feb. 17, to align with Johnson County’s current public health order mandating masks in elementary schools. [Kansas City Star]
- Wednesday’s snowstorm brought about dangerous driving conditions in the Kansas City area, particularly on the Missouri side of the state line. Crashes and other issues led to a busy day for Highway Patrol troopers who responded to calls from 153 stranded drivers and 62 non-injury crashes around the metro. [Fox 4]
- Merriam-based Mainstream Coalition joins a group of nonpartisan organizations from across Kansas urging Governor Kelly to veto the new Congressional map and send it back to the legislature.
