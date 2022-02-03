Your daily planner: Thursday Feb. 3

Hello there and welcome to another cold February day! It’s Alexis here with a look at what’s happening today in your community.

Forecast: ⛅️ High of 19. Low of 2. This morning is bitterly cold and partly cloudy with wind a chill around -5 degrees This afternoon and tonight you can expect light and variable winds.

Diversions:

The Kansas State University Kaleidoscope Concert is coming up on February 17 at the The Kauffman Center. The University’s orchestra, concert choir, wind ensemble and concert jazz ensemble will perform with high schoolers representing the Kansas City area, including schools in the Blue Valley and Shawnee Mission school districts. Get tickets here.

Public agenda:

The Board of County Commissioners will come together virtually this morning at 9:30 a.m. for its weekly meeting. Officials are set to give a “Major Projects” update, reviewing the status of dozens of ongoing projects, all with a price tag of $1 million or more. That includes the rehabilitation of the Central Resource Library and the demolition of the old Kuhlman Diecast plant, both in Overland Park. Watch the livestream here.

Noteworthy: