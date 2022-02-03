Mission Bowl Apartments developer asks for delayed start to construction, citing pandemic-related issues

Citing pandemic-related delays, developers behind an apartment project on the former site of Mission Bowl in downtown Mission have asked the city for an extension to a deadline to begin construction.

Located at 5399 Martway St., the Mission Bowl Apartments will comprise about 170 multi-family units in a five-story complex.

Demolition of the old bowling alley was completed in November 2021, and vertical construction was supposed to begin by Dec. 1, 2021, according to the terms in the development agreement with the city.

However, during the bidding process, construction prices began to rise due to work force and supply chain issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the overall budget increased by about $5 million, or 22% of the original budget, according to city documents.

Banks Floodman with Sunflower Development, the company heading up the project, gave the Mission City Council an update on the project Wednesday, ultimately requesting an extension on construction commencement to May 1.

The projected completion date of November 2023 will remain the same.

“We don’t want to be here asking for an extension, I can assure you, but over the course of the last, really 10 to 12 months, we’ve experienced volatility that we’ve never seen before,” Floodman said. “I can assure you that we don’t want to make this request, but we’re in a position where the increase in construction pricing has been difficult. We’ve had to navigate it, and that has taken time.”

Floodman noted that all of the company’s partners remain committed to the development.

“Our lenders stuck with us, and our partners have all stuck with us,” Floodman said, “and so we feel very, very good about what that says about the location, the community, etc., that we’re excited that this development will call home for residents in the future.”

Here is another design rendering of the apartment project:

The Mission City Council will officially consider the deadline extension at its next council meeting Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Design adjustments indicate the development will have eight additional units for a total of 169. Sunflower Development also moved some of the amenities such as the pool, bar and grill and spa, to another area of the site.

Floodman noted that Sunflower Development remains committed to reserving 20% of the units for low-income tenants as well as to obtain a LEED Silver certification for energy efficiency in building design.

A recording of the meeting is on the city’s YouTube channel. Discussion begins at 1:02:39.