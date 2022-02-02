Your daily planner for Wednesday, Feb. 2

Good morning! Lucie here with a rundown of what a very cold Feb. 2 looks like in Johnson County. 🥶

Forecast: High: 28. Low: 13. Heavy snow for most of the day, with 3 to 5 cumulative inches possible. Cloudy with winds at 15 to 17 miles per hour.

Diversions:

Mizzou’s men’s basketball will play against the Florida Gaters today. Mizzou is hosting at the Mizzou Arena. The game will start at 2 p.m. instead of the original start time of 8 p.m., due to the impending snowstorm.

K-State men’s basketball also plays today. They’re set to host Oklahoma State in Bramlage Coliseum at 8 p.m.

And if the snow calms down, there’s always sledding! Send us your picks for the best sledding spots in Johnson County for this week’s 5 to Try.

Public agenda:

Overland Park’s Community Development Committee meets remotely tonight at 7 p.m. The committee will receive an overview of the city’s five-year financial plan for capital improvements and maintenance in the Parks and Recreation department.

Tune into a 5:30 p.m. Mission City Council work session to stay updated on Mission Gateway off Johnson Drive and Roe Avenue. Developers are pitching a new plan with similar features like apartments, a hotel, entertainment and restaurant spaces.

Noteworthy: