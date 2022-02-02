  Lucie Krisman  - Daily Planner

Your daily planner for Wednesday, Feb. 2

Clouds rolling in on Santa Fe Drive ahead of today's winter storms. Picture by Lucie Krisman.

Good morning! Lucie here with a rundown of what a very cold Feb. 2 looks like in Johnson County. 🥶

Forecast: High: 28. Low: 13. Heavy snow for most of the day, with 3 to 5 cumulative inches possible. Cloudy with winds at 15 to 17 miles per hour.

Diversions:

Public agenda:

  • Overland Park’s Community Development Committee meets remotely tonight at 7 p.m. The committee will receive an overview of the city’s five-year financial plan for capital improvements and maintenance in the Parks and Recreation department.
  • Tune into a 5:30 p.m. Mission City Council work session to stay updated on Mission Gateway off Johnson Drive and Roe Avenue. Developers are pitching a new plan with similar features like apartments, a hotel, entertainment and restaurant spaces.

Noteworthy:

  • Local utility company Evergy reportedly has extra help on standby in preparation for possible weather-related power outages today. Evergy officials don’t anticipate needing to roll out service interruptions the way the company did during winter storms last year. [Kansas City Star]
  • On the flip side, snow removal might be slower than usual. The Kansas Department of Transportation is short on staff to drive the department’s 55 snow plows this week. [Fox 4]