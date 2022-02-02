Your daily planner for Wednesday, Feb. 2

Good morning! Lucie here with a rundown of what a very cold Feb. 2 looks like in Johnson County. 🥶
Forecast: High: 28. Low: 13. Heavy snow for most of the day, with 3 to 5 cumulative inches possible. Cloudy with winds at 15 to 17 miles per hour.
Diversions:
- Mizzou’s men’s basketball will play against the Florida Gaters today. Mizzou is hosting at the Mizzou Arena. The game will start at 2 p.m. instead of the original start time of 8 p.m., due to the impending snowstorm.
- K-State men’s basketball also plays today. They’re set to host Oklahoma State in Bramlage Coliseum at 8 p.m.
- And if the snow calms down, there’s always sledding! Send us your picks for the best sledding spots in Johnson County for this week’s 5 to Try.
Public agenda:
- Overland Park’s Community Development Committee meets remotely tonight at 7 p.m. The committee will receive an overview of the city’s five-year financial plan for capital improvements and maintenance in the Parks and Recreation department.
- Tune into a 5:30 p.m. Mission City Council work session to stay updated on Mission Gateway off Johnson Drive and Roe Avenue. Developers are pitching a new plan with similar features like apartments, a hotel, entertainment and restaurant spaces.
Noteworthy:
- Local utility company Evergy reportedly has extra help on standby in preparation for possible weather-related power outages today. Evergy officials don’t anticipate needing to roll out service interruptions the way the company did during winter storms last year. [Kansas City Star]
- On the flip side, snow removal might be slower than usual. The Kansas Department of Transportation is short on staff to drive the department’s 55 snow plows this week. [Fox 4]
