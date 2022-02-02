Johnson County enters February under winter storm warning — Here’s when snow is expected to stop

Johnson County is entering February 2022 under a winter storm warning.

Jared Leighton, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Kansas City field office, said in a Tuesday briefing that “it’s been quite awhile” since he and his fellow meteorologists have seen a storm like this forecast. NWS is predicting six to 10 inches of snow for Johnson County.

Still, Leighton said folks shouldn’t be surprised to wake up to a light dusting.

“We’re still expecting quite a few inches of snow to form over the next 12 to 18 hours,” Leighton said Tuesday night. “The bulk of that is going to occur early [Wednesday morning].”

Shawnee Mission, Blue Valley and USD 232 school districts all canceled school for Feb. 2.

Leighton said NWS expects an inch or so of snow per hour to hit the metro area during the Wednesday morning rush hour from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m.

NWS anticipates snowfall to peak around midday on Wednesday, with a lull in the afternoon and evening, Leighton said.

Snow could then pick back up Wednesday night, mostly after 8 p.m., and continue to fall into Thursday morning, possibly resulting in a couple more inches, Leighton said.

There is still a decent amount of uncertainty through the KC metro with these totals. A slight shift to the southeast would lead to lesser amounts while a slight shift to the northwest would lead to greater amounts. Stay tuned to the forecast! https://t.co/HPRjIxVjqL — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 1, 2022

The winter storm warning is in effect until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3. NWS warns on Twitter that it’s likely that there will be a glaze of ice underneath the snow caused by the rain that turned to snow on Tuesday.

NWS advises individuals who don’t need to travel to stay home because it could be dangerous to drive. Those who need to or choose to drive are encouraged to pack an emergency supply kit, thoroughly clean snow and ice off their car and check any car systems that may be impacted by cold weather.

“Everybody stay safe,” Leighton said. “I know not everybody can stay home tomorrow, but if you can, please do. Give the plows some room and we’ll get through this.”