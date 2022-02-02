Johnson County trash collection will be delayed due to weather – See how you may be impacted

With Johnson County under a winter storm warning for Wednesday and much of Thursday, many Johnson County residents can expect delays from their local trash collection services.

Several private trash haulers have already warned they will not be running their normal residential collection routes Wednesday due a predicted 6 to 10 inches of snow expected to cover the area between now and Thursday evening.

Below is a list of Johnson County’s local trash service providers and if they will be providing their services throughout the rest of the week.

GFL Environmental (formerly WCA)

GFL Environmental says it will suspend all residential collections on Wednesday.

The company plans to resume trash collections one day late, meaning if your normal trash day is Wednesday, you can expect it to get picked up Thursday.

If your normal trash day is Friday, GFL says they will be running those pickup routes on Saturday.

Both yard waste and recycling collection is suspended the rest of this week, the company says.

The company contracts all of Fairway, Mission, Roeland Park and Westwood and also has routes in Overland Park and Shawnee.

Waste Management

Waste Management says it too is halting residential collection routes for all of Johnson County Wednesday for trash, recycling and yard waste collection.

Plans are in place to resume services on Thursday with a one-day delay for the remainder of the week.

The company serves all of Mission Hills and routes in Lenexa, Merriam, Overland Park and Shawnee.

Republic Services

Republic Services will have delayed residential services on Wednesday.

For the remainder of the week, the company says it will make an assessment based on the weather conditions on when to resume collections.

The company serves all of Prairie Village and portions of Lenexa, Overland Park and Shawnee.

KC Disposal

KC Disposal will have their offices closed on Wednesday as the company is suspending their residential collections for the day.

Currently, the plan is to reopen and resume services on Thursday.

The company serves portions of Lenexa, Merriam, Overland Park and Shawnee.

Gardner Disposal Service

Gardner Disposal Service says they intend to run their routes as normal on Wednesday and request all residents have their trash at the curb by 7 a.m.

The company does warn that weather and road conditions may impact pickup in some areas.

The company serves portions of Merriam and Overland Park.

Constable Sanitation

Constable Sanitation will be delaying trash, recycling and yard waste for Wednesday and plans to resume all operations on Thursday with a one-day delay.

The company serves portions of Overland Park and Shawnee.