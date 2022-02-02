Relocated Chipotle restaurant opens in western Shawnee with drive-thru

A new Chipotle Mexican Grill has opened in western Shawnee.

Located at 22410 W. 66th St., the restaurant features an outdoor seating area and a “Chipotlane,” or drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up their digital orders without leaving their vehicles.

The first day open was Jan. 24. The site is a former Arby’s restaurant.

The drive-thru pickup lane is the second of its kind in Shawnee as well as the Kansas City metro, according to the company.

Chipotle relocated to this new location from another spot in the Monticello shopping center along Shawnee Mission Parkway.

The company says the relocation will allow it to utilize the drive-thru as a pickup lane for customers, a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chipotle is hiring at this location.

Hours of operation are 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.