Your daily planner: Tuesday, Feb. 1

Good morning, everyone! Juliana here, welcoming you to a new Tuesday — and a new month — in Johnson County.
Forecast: 🌨 High: 50. Low: 18. Rain is expected starting this afternoon, and that is expected turn to snow around 9 p.m. as a major winter storm rolls through. Read more about that here.
Diversions:
- It’s opening night at the KC Rep! “Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B” is showing at the Kansas City Repertory Theatre on the campus of UMKC, beginning tonight at 7 p.m. The show runs through Feb. 20. Tickets range from $35 to $65 and can be purchased online here.
- Watch the Jayhawks take on the Iowa State Cyclones on the road tonight at 6 p.m. The game can be watched or streamed on ESPN2.
Agenda:
- Tonight at 7 p.m., the Prairie Village Planning Commission is set to consider a 7,600-square-foot building addition to Shawnee Mission East. Watch the meeting online here.
- The Lenexa City Council will meet at 7 p.m. tonight. Their top item: a proposed pay increase for city employees, including police officers.
Noteworthy:
A couple more items of note from the area:
- Joshua Pence, an Ottawa police officer with multiple sclerosis, is suing the city of Olathe. Pence claims the city withdrew a job offer after learning about his multiple sclerosis diagnosis. He filed a discrimination lawsuit on Friday in federal court. [The Kansas City Star]
- Later this month, WaterOne is replacing a water main in the city of Fairway along Howe Drive from Eastvale to W. 61st Terrace. There will be brief water outages during the repair, which is set to begin mid to late February. Work is expected to last four to eight weeks.
- A man robbed the Sarpino’s Pizzeria in Leawood off 135th Street around 2 a.m. on Monday morning. The man showed a gun to employees as he demanded money, police say. The man, described as being in his 30s, was wearing a dark gray Minnesota Vikings hoodie and dark blue plants. [KSHB]
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.