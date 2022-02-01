Your daily planner: Tuesday, Feb. 1

Good morning, everyone! Juliana here, welcoming you to a new Tuesday — and a new month — in Johnson County.

Forecast: 🌨 High: 50. Low: 18. Rain is expected starting this afternoon, and that is expected turn to snow around 9 p.m. as a major winter storm rolls through. Read more about that here.

Diversions:

It’s opening night at the KC Rep! “Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B” is showing at the Kansas City Repertory Theatre on the campus of UMKC, beginning tonight at 7 p.m. The show runs through Feb. 20. Tickets range from $35 to $65 and can be purchased online here.

Watch the Jayhawks take on the Iowa State Cyclones on the road tonight at 6 p.m. The game can be watched or streamed on ESPN2.

Agenda:

Tonight at 7 p.m., the Prairie Village Planning Commission is set to consider a 7,600-square-foot building addition to Shawnee Mission East. Watch the meeting online here.

The Lenexa City Council will meet at 7 p.m. tonight. Their top item: a proposed pay increase for city employees, including police officers.

Noteworthy:

A couple more items of note from the area: