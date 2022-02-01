Lenexa advances preliminary plan for Townhomes at Watercrest Landing

Lenexa has advanced plans for Townhomes at Watercrest Landing, which are part of a massive residential project along K-7 Highway near West 95th Street.

The Lenexa Planning Commission voted 8-0 to approve a preliminary plan for Townhomes at Watercrest Landing. Commissioner Jerry Harper was absent.

Project details

Located on 28 acres at 9350 Monticello Road, the development includes 143 residential units in a combination of two-, three- and four-unit buildings.

Eventually, this development will include a 10-foot trail link to connect from Monticello Road to the existing trail that connects Prairie Star Parkway with Black Hoof Park.

Each residential unit gets its own two-stall garage and space for vehicles to park in front of the garage.

Residential units will range from 1,800 to 2,500 square feet in size.

Background

Some commissioners had questions about the timeline of the project and the trail as well as plans for parking and storm shelters but ultimately shared full approval for the project.

City staff noted that the city will review final plans with these details before construction begins.

The townhomes are part of a larger 190-acre project for Watercrest Landing.

The plans underwent intense scrutiny by city leaders over the past year, particularly after neighboring single-family homeowners pushed back against some apartments tied to the project.

The townhomes were the most recent piece of the project to undergo city approvals. The Lenexa City Council in April 2021 approved conceptual plans for the townhomes.

At that time, a representative on the project said they estimate the townhome units to be sold starting at $400,000.