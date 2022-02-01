Shawnee Mission looks into potential boundary changes to address 2 schools’ enrollment shifts

Shawnee Mission is paying $60,000 to conduct a boundary and enrollment analysis.

Why it matters: Enrollment and boundary studies help the district in several ways, Superintendent Michelle Hubbard told the board of education at its Jan. 24 meeting, including distributing students equitably among schools districtwide, she said.

The last time an enrollment and boundary study was completed was three years ago, Hubbard said, but the district is requesting another at this time to adapt to changes brought on by the pandemic.

Elementary focused: Hubbard said this latest boundary study will be elementary-specific and will primarily look at Briarwood Elementary, which is “far over capacity,” and Tomahawk Elementary, which is being rebuilt to accommodate more students.

Tomahawk’s rebuild should be completed by August 2025, she noted.

The two elementary school boundaries touch along Nall Avenue from 75th to 83rd Streets, according to the district’s current elementary boundary map.

Both elementary schools feed into Shawnee Mission East.

The details: First, RSP, the company conducting the studies, will complete a $31,500 enrollment study and present findings to the board of education.

The enrollment study will include data analysis and enrollment projections for the next five years, according to district documents.

On top of that, a $29,000 boundary study will include two MetroQuest surveys, three committee meetings and three board meeting presentations, according to district documents.

Key quote: “The enrollment study would provide us with additional information on whether we should include other elementary schools in the boundary discussion,” Hubbard said.

What happens next: After the initial enrollment and boundary studies, there will be two in-person public input sessions, according to the district.

Hubbard said the district anticipates the enrollment study to be completed and back before the board of education by early spring.