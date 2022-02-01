5 to Try: Now is definitely the time to tell us your favorite sledding spots in JoCo ❄️🛷

Bundle up, Johnson County, a winter storm’s a-brewin’!

The National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office says parts of the region, including Johnson County, could get anywhere from six inches to up to a foot of snow Wednesday.

Which makes this the perfect time to focus this week’s “5 to Try” on snow sledding.

Frankly, we haven’t had much cause to ask so far this winter, but this could be our opportunity.

We want to know when the powder falls, where in and around Johnson County do you venture for some slick downhill action?

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

