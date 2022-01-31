Your daily planner: Monday, Jan. 31

Good morning! Leah here welcoming you to the last day of January and the start of a new week in Johnson County.

Forecast: ☀️ Sunny with a high near 60. (Yes, you read the right.) It might get windy at times with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Agenda

The Lenexa Planning Commission will meet tonight at 7 p.m. Up for consideration: Preliminary plans for Townhomes at Watercrest Landing, with 143 multi-family units at 9350 Monticello Road.

Diversions

The Johnson County Museum has just opened a new special exhibit on redlining . The exhibit, Redlined: Cities, Suburbs and Segregation, explores the history of redlining and how it shaped the local community. Details here.

Chiefs fans might be disappointed today, but the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts is still offering the Dining Experience Super Bowl at Home Tailgate meal for the big game two weeks from now. Pre-order your meal by Saturday, Feb. 5, and pick up your order between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on game day, Sunday, Feb. 13. Details here.

Noteworthy