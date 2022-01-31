Your daily planner: Monday, Jan. 31

Good morning! Leah here welcoming you to the last day of January and the start of a new week in Johnson County.
Forecast: ☀️ Sunny with a high near 60. (Yes, you read the right.) It might get windy at times with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Agenda
- The Lenexa Planning Commission will meet tonight at 7 p.m. Up for consideration: Preliminary plans for Townhomes at Watercrest Landing, with 143 multi-family units at 9350 Monticello Road.
Diversions
- The Johnson County Museum has just opened a new special exhibit on redlining. The exhibit, Redlined: Cities, Suburbs and Segregation, explores the history of redlining and how it shaped the local community. Details here.
- Chiefs fans might be disappointed today, but the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts is still offering the Dining Experience Super Bowl at Home Tailgate meal for the big game two weeks from now. Pre-order your meal by Saturday, Feb. 5, and pick up your order between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on game day, Sunday, Feb. 13. Details here.
Noteworthy
- Vincenzo Anecio Lucasta, a 52-year-old Paola man, has pleaded no contest in the stabbing death of his girlfriend’s ex-husband in Shawnee. The day David J. Paterno was killed in August 2018, a neighbor reported hearing a loud fight and seeing a man with a knife leave Paterno’s house. [Associated Press]
- Southbound Ridgeview Road just south of 99th Street will close starting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, to allow a contractor for EVergy to unload and place an electrical structure. The road should reopen by 11 a.m.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.