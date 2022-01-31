Updates from Johnson County Community College: Mark your calendars with these upcoming events

JCCC strives to bring the best events, activities and performances to campus – all in an effort to educate and connect with our community. Whether you’re a current Cavalier, future student or neighbor, we offer informational and entertaining options for everyone!

Kansas Day: Noon at the Nerman – Feb. 2

Tap into your roots and celebrate a belated Kansas Day while learning about the inspiring pieces of Lawrence-based artist, Hong Chun Zhang. Join us on Feb. 2 at noon in the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art for this free event.

Great Books Mini-Lecture Series: ‘Parable of the Sower’ – Feb. 2

The Great Books Mini-Lecture Series is designed to introduce readers to turning point writings that have changed views of the world. This event will be hosted by Monica Hogan, JCCC Professor of English, and will explore the impact of inequality and climate change in the novel, “Parable of the Sower” by Octavia E. Butler. RSVP now to receive the Zoom link.

In the meantime, check out the past Great Books lectures currently available for streaming.

‘The Greatest Love of All’ Starring Belinda Davids – Feb. 6

Whitney Houston’s musical legacy is brought to life in this critically acclaimed show as Belinda Davids delivers a beautifully crafted tribute to one of the world’s most revered singers. This production fills audiences with joy, nostalgia and wonder as it takes them on a heartfelt journey through Houston’s greatest hits. Tickets start at $25, learn more and purchase today.

Third Thursday • Virtual Visiting Artists Presentation – Feb. 17

You don’t have to go far to experience world-renowned artwork and learn about the artists behind the pieces. On Feb. 17 at 3:30 p.m., faculty moderators Sam Davis, Adjunct Associate Professor of Fine Arts, and Misha Kligman, Associate Professor of Fine Arts, will lead a virtual in-depth discussion featuring artists Roberto Lugo and Emily Sall. This event is free and open to the public, RSVP today.

Junior/Senior Day – Feb. 21

Our campus visit events are designed for students who want to learn more about life as a Cavalier. High school seniors are invited to join us Feb. 21 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. or 1-4 p.m. to learn about everything from financial aid to helpful student resources. An in-depth tour of campus is also included. After that, all that’s left to do is apply! Learn more and RSVP.

Honoring Korean War Veterans/JCCC Student Veterans Benefit Concert – Feb. 26

At JCCC, we place high importance on showing appreciation to members of the military, both past and present. There are many ways we express gratitude to our veterans; one way is to provide scholarship opportunities to those taking classes at JCCC.

Join us for a free classical music concert on Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. to show gratitude to Korean War Veterans and to raise money for student veteran scholarships. Contributions will be accepted at the event, or you can donate to veterans scholarships online. This event is free, but tickets are required for admittance.

Don’t miss out

This only scratches the surface of our upcoming events! Check out our events calendar for a full list of upcoming concerts, performances, lectures and more.