Developer lays out plans for senior luxury apartments in Mission

A new apartment complex for older adults may be coming soon to the northwest corner of Mission.
Colorado-based Stride Development Company wants to build Mission Preserve, a senior living development with 132 luxury apartment units for adults age 55 and older.
The project site is located on 9.5 acres of undeveloped land just south of 51st Street between Foxridge and Lamar.
The site is already concentrated with multi-family housing to the north and west, with some single-family housing to the southeast.
Project details
The apartments will feature a mix of 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom and 1-bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom, with square footage between 1,088 and 1,175 square feet.
Here is another design rendering of the project:
Mission Preserve will also have a clubhouse with the following amenities:
- Pool and hot tub
- Fire pit and grilling areas
- Sun deck and pickleball court
- Fenced dog park
- Community garden and walking trail
- Business and office uses with conference rooms and workshop space
- Fitness center with locker rooms and showers
- Kitchen, grand dining area, coffee bar and wet bar
- Theater and game room
- Indoor bicycle storage and outdoor bicycle station
Representatives with Stride Development presented the project to the Mission City Council during a community development committee meeting Jan. 12.
The developer plans to bring preliminary development plans to the Mission Planning Commission for consideration Monday, Feb. 28.
