Developer lays out plans for senior luxury apartments in Mission

A new apartment complex for older adults may be coming soon to the northwest corner of Mission.

Colorado-based Stride Development Company wants to build Mission Preserve, a senior living development with 132 luxury apartment units for adults age 55 and older.

The project site is located on 9.5 acres of undeveloped land just south of 51st Street between Foxridge and Lamar.

The site is already concentrated with multi-family housing to the north and west, with some single-family housing to the southeast.

Project details

The apartments will feature a mix of 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom and 1-bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom, with square footage between 1,088 and 1,175 square feet.

Here is another design rendering of the project:

Mission Preserve will also have a clubhouse with the following amenities:

Pool and hot tub

Fire pit and grilling areas

Sun deck and pickleball court

Fenced dog park

Community garden and walking trail

Business and office uses with conference rooms and workshop space

Fitness center with locker rooms and showers

Kitchen, grand dining area, coffee bar and wet bar

Theater and game room

Indoor bicycle storage and outdoor bicycle station

Representatives with Stride Development presented the project to the Mission City Council during a community development committee meeting Jan. 12.

The developer plans to bring preliminary development plans to the Mission Planning Commission for consideration Monday, Feb. 28.