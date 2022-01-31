Capitol Update: Rep. Jerry Stogsdill decries ‘blatantly gerrymandered’ congressional map passed by legislature

Each week during the 2022 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Shawnee Mission area legislators the opportunity to share their thoughts about what’s happening in the state capitol.

Below is this week’s submission from Democratic Rep. Jerry Stogsdill of Kansas House District 21, which covers parts of Leawood, Mission Hills, Overland Park and Prairie Village.

Whether it is the usual early session stalling from the Republican leadership or the number of legislators who have been absent due to COVID, this session of the Kansas Legislature is off to a particularly sloooow start.

Some critical issues that Kansans need to be following include:

Gerrymandered Redistricting:

The major focus in the House and Senate, so far, has been on redistricting.

The Republicans submitted a Congressional map that is blatantly gerrymandered, partisan and most certainly damaging to the best interests of Kansans (particularly in Johnson and Wyandotte Counties) and the state of Kansas. The map, which has passed through the House and Senate, was passed due to the Republican supermajorities in each chamber.

The new map would remove a large portion of Wyandotte County from the 3rd District, under the representation of Congresswoman Sharice Davids, and place it in the 2nd District. The 2nd District is primarily rural and extends from the northeast corner of Kansas, skirts Johnson County and extends all the way down to the southeast corner of Kansas.

The gerrymandered Republican map would remove a major portion of Wyandotte County’s congressional representation from the rest of the Kansas City metro and potentially place its representation into the hands of a member of Congress whose experience and expertise would favor rural interests.

This is a perfect example of how the Kansas Republican Party does not have a clue about urban economic development and why it is critical to keep the urban parts of Wyandotte County and Johnson County together. Johnson and Wyandotte Counties need to be kept together and represented by an urban member of Congress who actually lives in and understands the urban-based socioeconomic core of the 3rd District.

Republican leadership in Topeka has ignored this reality and is perfectly willing to damage the economic and social fabric of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties and of the KC metro. They are willing to do this in order to strengthen their personal political power and to promote their ultra-conservative political agenda. This gerrymandered map should be VERY concerning to citizens not only in Wyandotte and Johnson Counties but to citizens all across Kansas.

Also very concerning is the gerrymandered Republican map which surgically removes the major business district and KU campus from the 2nd District and places it in the very rural 1st District. The first District is huge and would extend all the way from Lawrence to the Colorado border. That means Lawrence (basically a suburb of the Kansas City metro) could be represented by a member of Congress that lives in Liberal and would have little knowledge of what is needed to represent the best interest of the citizens of Lawrence and the extended KC metro.

Again, this gerrymandered district is not meant to address the best interests of the citizens of Lawrence and the University of Kansas. It is to consolidate the political power of Republican leadership in Topeka and to strengthen their ability to impose their ultra-conservative political agenda on the citizens of Kansas.

Other Issues:

Hopefully, by the time of my next “Capitol Update” column in March we will have been able to address many other important issues including:

Removing the state’s portion of the sales tax on food which is the second highest in the nation

Passing the governor’s proposal to return $250 to every Kansan who filed a tax return in Kansas in 2021

Returning due process rights to every teacher in Kansas, which were stripped away from teachers without so much as a hearing in the waning moments of the 2014 session

Providing some level of property tax relief to many Kansans who are struggling to pay ever-expanding property taxes

Expanding Medicaid, which would bring billions in our federal tax dollars back to Kansas, provide thousands of new jobs and keep many of our hospitals from going out of business

Establishing an updated Kansas Water Plan to address the problems surrounding water for agriculture in rural Kansas and our need for clean drinking water all across the state

Legalizing medical cannabis that can help reduce the incidence of opioid addiction and other medical conditions

Continuing the remarkable economic recovery in Kansas under the leadership of Gov. Laura Kelly, which has given us upwards of $3 billion over projected economic expectations

Fully funding our public schools and fending off the Republican attempt to take public tax dollars, earmarked for our public schools, and redirecting those dollars to private schools.

Finding better ways to regulate and hold accountable owners of nursing and assisted living facilities who are responsible for the health and well-being of our most vulnerable senior citizens

As the ranking Democrat on the House Education Committee and as a member of the House Tax and Water Committees, I will be heavily involved in addressing these and other issues as the Session progresses.

I welcome and value your questions or suggestions and you can always reach me via email at either jws4414@aol.com or jerry.stogsdill@house.ks.gov.

Or you can call me at my office at 785-2967692 or on my cell phone at 913-579-9208.