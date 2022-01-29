Your Community: Learning a language from Arabic to Yiddish

There are many reasons to learn a new language. You could be traveling to another country, and you want to fully immerse yourself in the culture by talking with the locals. It can be a great way to impress a loved one by speaking or singing in the language of their ancestors. Learning a new language can also set you apart from other candidates and help land that job you’ve been after. No matter the reason, if you’re looking to learn a new language, Johnson County Library has you covered.

With your Library card, you get access to award-winning language learning services from Rosetta Stone and Mango Languages, with none of the fees. These language learning services introduce you to more than 70 languages to learn at your own pace with listening, reading, writing and speaking activities on your computer or mobile device.

Rosetta Stone

Stretch all your language-learning muscles: listening, reading, writing and speaking! The Rosetta Stone Library Solution teaches through context clues rather than grammar and translation. Learn new material in core lessons, do activities to reinforce what you’ve learned, and wrap up units by chatting in a simulated conversation. Speech recognition gives you interactive feedback, plus your progress will sync across all of your devices.

Courses – explore core listening, reading, writing and speaking exercises at your own pace

Live Lessons – expand your conversational skill by tuning in to a live lesson with a Rosetta Stone coach

OnDemand Videos – dive deeper into concepts and improve fluency with everyday scenarios

Stories – improve your reading skills through interactive stories by listening or reading aloud

Phrasebooks – perfect your pronunciation with common phrases

Audio companion – great for the car, train your ear by listening to native speakers

Alphabet – practice reading and writing with the help of this handy character reference tool

Mango Languages

Mango uses real-life situations and actual conversations to more effectively teach a new language. By listening and repeating after material designed from native conversations, you’ll not only learn the individual words and phrases, you’ll know how they’re used in practical situations and conversations. Some languages also include specialty courses focused on a specific topic.

Learn with Conversations – learn with practical conversation-based methodology

Practice Pronunciation and Speaking – practice speaking the answers to strategically placed quiz slides

Recognize Patterns – semantic color mapping reveals the relationship between languages

Compare Your Voice – record your voice and then align it to compare it to the native speaker

All you need is a Johnson County Library card to start learning a new language today with Rosetta Stone and Mango Languages. With tools designed to cater to your needs and learning style, you’ll be speaking a new language in no time! Visit jocolibrary.org to get started.

