Police track suspect to Overland Park sports bar after multiple vehicle crashes on 79th Street

One man is in custody after hitting two vehicles, including a police cruiser, with his car, then fleeing on foot, only to be found a short time later hiding in the bathroom of a sports bar in downtown Overland Park.

The incident began when a speeding driver hit a fully marked Overland Park police vehicle at about 10 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 79th Street and Antioch Road.

The patrol vehicle had two officers inside and was driving northbound when it was hit. Neither officer was injured, but their vehicle was heavily damaged.

The suspect car, a silver Mercedes-Benz continued eastbound on 79th Street at high speed. The driver then crashed into another car at 79th Street and Hemlock Street.

The Mercedes-Benz then hit a tree head-on. Police say the driver of the second car hit by the Mercedes was not injured.

Recorded radio traffic states neighbors told officers that the driver took off running eastbound on 79th Street towards downtown Overland Park.

Officers searched the area for the man, who witnesses described as only wearing one shoe.

Minutes later, officers found the man trying to hide in the restroom of Maloney’s Sports Bar, 7201 West 79th Street.

Johnson County Med-Act responded to the business and checked the suspect for possible injuries. He was not transported by ambulance and remained in police custody.

Police have not released any identifying information about the suspect or details of the charges he faces.

Check back with this report for updates as more information becomes available.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.