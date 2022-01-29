1 driver hospitalized in critical condition following three-vehicle wreck on Johnson Drive in Shawnee

Shawnee Police are investigating a crash that left a man with critical injuries Friday evening.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to Johnson Drive, just east of Martindale Street, for a three-vehicle crash shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Responding officers found the crash at the entrance drive to Okun Fieldhouse, 20200 Johnson Drive.

Firefighters extricated one driver from a car. That driver was then transported by Johnson County Med-Act ambulance to an area hospital in critical condition.

Sergeant Nick Shurmantine of the Shawnee Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit says the injured driver was eastbound in a black car when his vehicle crossed the road’s centerline.

A westbound SUV hit the car head-on. The SUV was then rear-ended by another westbound car.

Police have not released any identifying information about the injured driver.

The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured in the crash.

Police had the westbound lanes of Johnson Drive closed, just west of Barker Road until 11:45 p.m. as the Traffic Safety Unit documented the crash scene. One eastbound lane remained open.

Check back with this report for updates as more information becomes available.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.