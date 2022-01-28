Your daily planner: Friday, Jan. 28

Hi, readers! Nikki here to give your daily rundown on what’s happening in Johnson County.

Forecast: 🌤 High: 33, Low: 21 Mostly sunny day with a small bit of wind that should calm in the afternoon.

Diversions:

Who is ready to see the AFC Championship Game this Sunday? The Bengals are traveling to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Chiefs as they try to advance to the Super Bowl for the third straight year. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. Sunday on CBS.

College basketball is shaping up to be interesting this weekend with the Big 12/SEC Challenge. KU hosts fellow blue blood Kentucky on Saturday. The game tips at 5 p.m. on ESPN. Mizzou is hitting the road to play one-time Big 12 (and old Big 8) rival Iowa State. That game starts at 1 p.m. Saturday on ESPNU. And K-State plays Ole Miss on Saturday on the road starting at 3 p.m.. That game also airs on ESPNU.

Beer lovers looking for something fun to do this weekend can hit up Kansas City's 2022 Brew Festival Saturday at Union Station. From 12 to 8 p.m., attendees can enjoy more than 45 breweries, music and food at the event. To get tickets, go here.

The Villalobos Brothers and Las Cafeteras will be putting on what is being described as an Afro-Mexican music ensemble Sunday at the Polsky Theatre on JCCC's campus. Find tickets here for the show that starts at 7 p.m.

Agenda:

There are no public meetings scheduled today.

Noteworthy: