Chiefs-themed Kingdom Bar & Grille in Overland Park set to open in time for AFC title game

Kingdom Bar & Grille, a new Chiefs-themed sports bar in Overland Park, is set to make its debut just as the team tries to make its third straight Super Bowl.

The bar at 12655 Antioch Road is set to hold its grand opening Sunday, the day the Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kingdom’s owners advertise it as “a place to be a fan“.

“We’ve been having a lot of people knocking on the doors during our construction, wanting to know when we’re opening,” owner Darin Seck said on Friday. “Today’s finally the day.”

The restaurant’s menu will offer locally-sourced smokehouse items like ribs and brisket, along with a range of burgers, steaks, salads and pastas. It also will feature classic gameday-style appetizers such as potato skins, wings and loaded nachos.

“It’s going to be like an American grill, but we’re gonna focus on higher-end food,” Seck said.

The bar’s walls feature custom artwork by local illustrator Chris Sembower, depicting various figures and memorable moments from Kansas City’s sports history, including the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV victory in 2020.

The Kingdom Bar & Grille is equipped with bar games and big screens to watch games. The space also has outdoor patio seating and a stage for live music and events.

Seck, an Overland Park native, said he wanted to fill a food element that’s missing on that stretch of Antioch by opening the Kingdom Bar & Grille there.

“I like the area over here, and (I’d like) to add a different kind of food element that’s missing around this area,” he said. “I feel we can fill that void, and we’re excited about the opportunity.”

The Kingdom Bar & Grille opened Friday for a smaller friends and family-only event, but Sunday will be the bar’s official opening with various giveaways of Chiefs-related items.

It will open at 11 a.m. on Sunday. After its opening, the bar will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.